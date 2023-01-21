Bethany Funkhouser: Brand your agriculture product

How exactly should you go about building a brand for your agribusiness? The first step is to understand what your brand involves. In a nutshell, your brand is who your agribusiness is.

Think about the agribusiness in the sense that every individual has a brand.

Every person we talk to has something unique that sets them apart, and we recognize them for that reason (along with others possibly). As soon as you hear their name, you automatically think of it, and that’s their brand. So, when someone hears your agribusiness name, what do they think about it? Is it good? Is it what you want them to associate you with?

These are some questions to consider when building or even rebuilding your brand. Your brand will include everything from your agribusinesses name to products, a logo, colors/ fonts, taglines, messages, mission, and your reputation. Let’s take a more in-depth look at a couple of specific aspects.

If you are currently starting the process of creating your agribusiness, many things need to be completed including choosing a name. While this may seem like one of the easiest aspects, it is the starting point to building and creating a brand. Sometimes naming your business comes naturally, it could be the first thing you thought of when starting your business, but if not, that’s okay too. When deciding on a name, you should consider something unique that represents your agribusiness (your brand). Your name could be something sentimental, like a part of your family’s history or the name of something dear to you. These factors will give you a story to tell. A tale to solidify your brand and make it clear and consistent with what you want people to think of when they hear your agribusinesses name, what is your story.

A logo is the visual representation of your brand. It can take a lot of work to create a quality logo. We all know what represents our business, but sometimes it can be challenging to display everything we want in an image that becomes your logo. When creating your logo, keep it simple. You want your logo to be concise and manageable. A good question is, “can I stick this logo on everything?” That may seem like a strange question to consider, but you want something simple enough to put on shirts, hats, the side of your building, your website and on social media. A logo that is too busy can be challenging. The logo should be easily recognizable. This seems simple, but the simplicity, colors, and fonts you use will help people recognize your agribusiness, which builds your brand. Everyone knows the color scheme and arches associated with McDonalds on all the buildings and merchandise. It is important that your brand have the same continuity.

There are many more crucial steps to building your brand, from your tagline to your message, your products, your reputation, understanding your target audience, and much more. Each of these sets your brand apart and allows you to strengthen what you want individuals to think of when they think or hear of your agribusiness. Knowing that some aspects of creating a brand come naturally is essential. However, sitting down and planning how to brand your business is important and can still be done even if you already have an agricultural operation.

If you would like to learn more about branding your new or current agribusiness, consider attending AgriBAM, a Clemson Extension program focusing on agricultural branding, advertising, and marketing. The dates are as follows:

February 4th: Branding

February 18th: Advertising

March 4th: Marketing

Each are day-long programs that will be held in person at Pee Dee Research Center. If you would like more information, contact Bethany Funkhouser at 843-944-8584 or bnf@clemson.edu or visit bit.ly/AgriBAM.