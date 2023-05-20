Every day farmers face countless stress factors, from crop prices to the weather, how they will be able to provide for their families, to dozens of other problems that occur day after day.

Families can have a hard time noticing that a loved one is under an extreme amount of stress. Additionally, people easily get into a rhythm of dealing with stress through avoidance. All the while they do not realize how much pressure is building up. It is important to be able to recognize warning signs of problematic stress. Below are some warning signs as found by the New York FarmNet (NY FarmNet) program:

Decrease in day-to-day interests: This presents as not being interested in spending time with family or not wanting to attend routine events or activities .

Decrease in home appearance: Sometimes, if someone is overly stressed, they may not have the desire to keep up appearances of their home and/or farm, such as keeping the grass cut and yard looking nice or not fixing issues with buildings. Another sign could be not taking proper care of animals and livestock or even their own personal hygiene.

Change in farm routine: It could be a sign of stress if farmers stop showing up to the farmers’ markets they usually attend without reason. This could also be a warning sign of stress if you don’t see them at their usual spots, such as where they usually eat breakfast, social organizations, church, or the local agriculture store.

Lack of ability to concentrate: If a farmer starts experiencing more accidents on the farm or missing appointments, etc., this could be a sign the person is experiencing a problem and may have a hard time concentrating.

There are many other warning signs of stress, it is important to know that the warning signs listed may not always result from stress, or that they are the only signs. It never hurts to check in on someone, ask them how they are doing, or be there for them in general if you notice something may be a little off. Farming is a community endeavor that is reliant on everyone supporting each other. If your family, neighbor, or friend is showing signs, it may make all the difference in the world to reach out and ask how they are doing. Below are some action steps from the National Institute of Mental Health to help someone in emotional pain (NIMH):

Ask

Keep them safe

Be there

Help them connect

Stay connected

There are many ways you can help someone connect. If help is needed immediately and the situation could be life-threatening, dial 911 for an emergency. Another option is the SC AgriWellness program. SC Agriwellness offers a confidential mental health services program, free of charge for farmers and others that are a part of the South Carolina agricultural industry. It includes a minimum of 3 free counseling services with a mental health professional and access to other available resources.

Please call 800-968-8143 and let them know you are calling as part of the SC Agriwellness program or visit www.firstsuneap-agriwellness.com for more information.

Your mental health is extremely important whether you are a farmer dealing with stress or an individual not in the farming industry. It is a life changing step to speak up and ask for help. If that’s not something you’re comfortable with, there are plenty of resources are 100% confidential and can get you the support you need without having to talk to anyone else about it. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones.

