BETHANY FUNKHOUSER: Farming a stressful occupation; stigma lingers

We’re smack dab in the middle of May, which also happens to be Mental Health Awareness Month. Farming is one of most of the most stressful occupations in the U.S., according to University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension (Shutske, John). You may be asking yourself why.

According to the American Psychological Association, there are countless unique stressors facing farmers, from financial stressors including loan rates, fluctuating market prices, and trade policies to production stressors, including disease, insects, and weather (American Psychological Association). All of these are risks that farmers are able to develop a risk management plan for but they have no control over the final outcome that makes farming extremely stressful.

One factor of mental health problems in agriculture is the stigma around seeking help or treatment. According to a survey including 2,000 rural adults conducted by American Farm Bureau Federation the stigma has decreased but is still a factor (American Farm Bureau Federation, Morning Consult). Some key findings from the survey include the stigma and availability are less of a barrier compared to prior years. Roughly 51% still believe that the stigma of seeking help is a barrier. Although this is a high percentage, it has decreased 11% from prior years. The survey also found that rural adults said they have seen an increase in acceptance for seeking help for mental health problems and stress. Thirty-five percent said they saw an increase on social media and 26% said they saw more information from government agencies (American Farm Bureau Federation, Morning Consult). Which leads to the next point, where you can seek help as a farmer in South Carolina: SC AgriWellness.

Clemson University Cooperative Extension’s Agribusiness Team, South Carolina Farm Bureau, and others helped develop and institute the SC AgriWellness program. The Program provides free counseling services for farmers and farm families. The SC Agriwellness program brings mental health services to the farmer. SC AgriWellness is administered by First Sun EAP, and makes counseling services available free to South Carolina farmers and their families. By providing access to a wealth of professional services, SC AgriWellness is a resource to support farmers and those who are a part of the South Carolina agricultural industry as they navigate the many issues contributing to overwhelming stress affecting the well-being of South Carolina farmers and farm families ( SC Farm Bureau)”. SC Agriwellness provides a minimum of three free counseling services for many problems including:

Grief and loss

Stress management

Substance misuse

Relationship conflict

Anxiety

Depression

Personal growth

Trauma

Anger management

Spiritual matters

Workplace concerns

Work-life balance

Behavioral change

Professional growth

The also provide unlimited life management services for:

Elders and adults

Finances

Legal

Children and family

Adoption

Education

Pets

To use any of these services all you have to do is call 800-968-8143 and say you are calling as part of the SC Agriwellness program.

SC AgriWellness also has a Well-Being Center which holds more than 20,000 resources on topics including emotional well-being, finances, health, relationships, legal, and personal growth and has unlimited access. These resources can be found at www.firstsuneap-agriwellness.com.

For further information about Farm Stress and Mental Health you may visit the Clemson University Cooperative Extension Agribusiness site at http://www.clemson.edu/farmstress

Mental health and stress are issues for many individuals whether it stems from your personal life or work life. Many are faced with these issues, and you shouldn’t feel ashamed seeking help. Reaching out to someone is the first step in getting help. If you are seeking help but are not a farmer or in a farm family you can always go to the National Institute of Mental Health’s website to find resources, https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help or call

1-866-615-6464.