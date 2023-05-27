Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Whether you are a new farmer looking for startup funding, or an experienced farmer seeking operating money to expand the farm, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is a potential resource.

If you meet certain criteria, the USDA-FSA may be able to offer “direct and guaranteed loans to farmers and ranchers to promote, build, and sustain family farms for a thriving agricultural economy (FSA).” Let’s look at some loans FSA offers and understand some of the critical factors of each.

It is important to understand there are guaranteed loans and direct loans offered through FSA. A guaranteed loan is made through FSA but is with a commercial lender (this could include banks, private lending institutions, etc.). This loan is still through a commercial lender, but FSA guarantees to pay the lender should the borrower default. FSA will cover/ guarantee up to 90% to 95% of the loan depending on some specific circumstances. This is an opportunity for farmers who may not meet the loan qualifications of a commercial lender.

On the other hand, a direct loan is a loan that is offered directly through FSA. Those are “designed to help farmers start, purchase, or expand their farming operation.” These loans are intended for anyone with a farming operation; no set number of years or amount of experience is required. Now that we better understand the different loan programs, let’s look at a couple of other loans available through FSA.

Farm Operating Loans

This is a type of loan available for day-to-day operations. It could be used for machinery and equipment, operating expenses, minor improvements/real estate repairs, etc.. Some qualifications accompanying an operating farm loan include training and education or experience managing/operating a farm within the last five years. The repayment term cannot be any longer than seven years. This means when the loan is taken out, the maximum time to repay the loan is seven years. In most cases, these are shorter-term loans repaid after the farm product is sold, etc.

Youth Loans

Another loan available through FSA is a youth loan. A person between the ages of 10 and 20 years old can qualify for a loan designed for young people to gain experience in ag-related skills. An adviser from an agriculture-affiliated group must sponsor the youth. The maximum amount that can be loaned is $5,000 and is a direct loan.

Emergency Loan

Emergency loans are only available as a direct loan to help with damages caused by natural disasters. To qualify for this type of loan, the county, or counties where the farm is located must be declared a disaster area by the president or designated by the Secretary of USDA. To qualify for this loan, there must be a loss of 30% for at least one enterprise. The cap differs on these loans because it is set on a case-by-case basis.

There are many other loans available through the USDA – FSA including:

Conservation loans

Loans for beginning farmers

Down payment programs

Farm Ownership loans

Land Contract Guarantees

Loans for disadvantaged farmers

And much more

Each loan may have different requirements, interest rates, principal, and term limitations. It is imperative to research and inquire with an FSA employee about any loans you may be interested in pursuing. FSA offices can be found throughout the state, visiting with USDA – FSA staff can help you understand the available programs and loans.