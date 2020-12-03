Bethea Retirement Community celebrates expansion

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Bethea Retirement Community held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate its soon-to-be completed expansion project. Helping with the celebration was the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors. The retirement community is at 157 Home Ave., Darlington.
On Aug. 28, 2018, Bethea Retirement Community broke ground on a 55,000-square-foot expansion project.
“This $22 million expansion includes a state-of-the-art skilled nursing facility that features all private bedrooms, a ‘Household’ design with residential living space,” said Benjamin Spurling, executive director of the Bethea Retirement Community.
He said there are four households each with 22 private bedrooms. Each household features a dining and living room, activity space, and access to outdoor courtyards. One household is designed for short-term rehab, one household is specifically designed for memory support, and two households are to provide long-term services to residents.
The expansion project includes a new rehab center for inpatient and outpatient services, a primary care office, HopeHealth Bethea, which held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon; an ice cream shop, and several new screened porches and visiting spaces for family visits. Spurling said the ‘Household” concept is an innovative approach.
Spurling said the primary care office is a free-standing doctor’s office and people in the surrounding community will have access to the facility.
“It is a partnership with HopeHealth,” Spurling said.
Spurling said the “Household” design sets Bethea apart from other retirement communities in the area.
The Bethea Retirement Community was started in 1960 and has about 160 residents.
For more information on Bethea Retirement and SCBMA, go to their website: www.bethearetirement.com or contact Jenny Doll at 843-393-2847.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.