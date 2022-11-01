 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Bethel Apostolic Church holds groundbreaking for new sanctuary

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – — Bethel Apostolic Church held a groundbreaking Sunday for its new sanctuary on Liberty Chapel Road in Florence.

Members gathered for a brief sermon by Bishop Harry Williams before the ceremonial groundbreaking. The new church building will be approximately 7,769 square feet and will be located on 3.26 acres, which has been cleared for construction of the church, parking lot and other amenities. The church owns property on both sides of the road.

Bethel Apostolic Church was founded in 1959. It will be the church’s fourth location over the years.

Member Angel Briggs said services were most recently held at the Old Wilson High School on Irby.

The church sold that property to purchase 23 acres on Liberty Chapel Road, member Tracy Dunhal said.

People are also reading…

“We hope to be in the new church this time next year, weather permitting,” Dunhal said.

The congregation numbers between 80 and 100. About 60 or 70 turned out for the groundbreaking.

In his service prior to the groundbreaking, Williams said the church’s mission is to bring souls to the Lord.

Williams said the work leading up to the groundbreaking has been a team effort. He praised the work of the elders, deacons, trustees, communications committee and all the members who have worked to bring this day to fruition.

“We are going to go forward,” Williams said. “We are one people, serving one God for one purpose.”

He said this was an exciting day for the church.

The new church building will be located at 7033 Liberty Chapel Road.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Carolina couple arrested after traffic stop

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Monday arrested two North Carolina men -- one on a gun charge and the other on drug charges -- at a southern Florence County traffic stop on Interstate 95.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Why scientists think famous geyser Old Faithful might shut off again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert