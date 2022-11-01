Bethel Apostolic Church holds groundbreaking for new sanctuary

FLORENCE, S.C. – — Bethel Apostolic Church held a groundbreaking Sunday for its new sanctuary on Liberty Chapel Road in Florence.

Members gathered for a brief sermon by Bishop Harry Williams before the ceremonial groundbreaking. The new church building will be approximately 7,769 square feet and will be located on 3.26 acres, which has been cleared for construction of the church, parking lot and other amenities. The church owns property on both sides of the road.

Bethel Apostolic Church was founded in 1959. It will be the church’s fourth location over the years.

Member Angel Briggs said services were most recently held at the Old Wilson High School on Irby.

The church sold that property to purchase 23 acres on Liberty Chapel Road, member Tracy Dunhal said.

“We hope to be in the new church this time next year, weather permitting,” Dunhal said.

The congregation numbers between 80 and 100. About 60 or 70 turned out for the groundbreaking.

In his service prior to the groundbreaking, Williams said the church’s mission is to bring souls to the Lord.

Williams said the work leading up to the groundbreaking has been a team effort. He praised the work of the elders, deacons, trustees, communications committee and all the members who have worked to bring this day to fruition.

“We are going to go forward,” Williams said. “We are one people, serving one God for one purpose.”

He said this was an exciting day for the church.

The new church building will be located at 7033 Liberty Chapel Road.