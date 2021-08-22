Beyoncé look garners national attention for Florence 4-year-old

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence 4-year-old has gotten national attention for the second time.

Shelia Hampton recently helped her granddaughter, Ryleigh, pose for photos to imitate Beyoncé’s look featured in promotional materials for the singer’s Ivy Park brand.

The Ivy Park brand was created by Beyoncé and her management team in 2014. The brand debuted in 2016. It currently partners with Adidas on several collaborations.

The Beyoncé recreation was shared on social media by the singer herself and Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, and was featured in a story on Good Morning America.

“I’m just excited,” Shelia Hampton said. “I was surprised. We were trying something but at the same time, I was very excited to know that they took the time out to recognize her.”

Hampton said that Ryleigh decided to recreate the photos shortly after a photo featuring her and Zayden Lowe dressed like Barack and Michelle Obama dressed when the Obamas attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Those photos also received national attention.