Beyoncé look garners national attention for Florence 4-year-old
FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence 4-year-old has gotten national attention for the second time.

Shelia Hampton recently helped her granddaughter, Ryleigh, pose for photos to imitate Beyoncé’s look featured in promotional materials for the singer’s Ivy Park brand.

The Ivy Park brand was created by Beyoncé and her management team in 2014. The brand debuted in 2016. It currently partners with Adidas on several collaborations.

The Beyoncé recreation was shared on social media by the singer herself and Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, and was featured in a story on Good Morning America.

Ryleigh Hampton recently recreated the singer's look for a series of photos that went viral on social media.

“I’m just excited,” Shelia Hampton said. “I was surprised. We were trying something but at the same time, I was very excited to know that they took the time out to recognize her.”

Hampton said that Ryleigh decided to recreate the photos shortly after a photo featuring her and Zayden Lowe dressed like Barack and Michelle Obama dressed when the Obamas attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Those photos also received national attention.

“She loves Beyoncé’s song, ‘Brown Skin Girl’ ... I asked her what did she want to do next and she picked Beyoncé,” Shelia said. “So, we began to start working on looks.”

The song was released in 2019 on the album Beyoncé created to serve as the soundtrack for the live-action remake of The Lion King. Other singers in the song are Guyanese rapper Saint Jhn, and Nigerian singer Wizkid. It also features Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Shelia Hampton added that she and Ryleigh’s aunt, Zoe, created six different looks over a two week span to recreate the singer’s looks.

Zoe added that Ryleigh also received a gift from Beyoncé. She said the singer provided a box from an Ivy Park kids collection that was released on Thursday.

