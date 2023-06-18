PAMPLICO, S.C. — Employees of the Harbor Freight Tools Dillon Distribution Center have donated 26 bicycles to the Pamplico Boys and Girls Club.

The workers built the bicycles as part of the Harbor Freight Tools Gives Back Program.

"We are so appreciative of Harbor Freight and Associates for choosing the Boys and Girls Club to receive this donation," said Candis Bennett, director of the Pamplico club. "The kids have truly enjoyed the bikes and are grateful for the generosity."

For some, these donated bicycles were the first ones the kids ever owned. Others have been regularly updating Bennett on their progress learning to ride, and parents have reported that the bikes have been keeping kids outside and active rather than glued to a screen.

The Pamplico Club, one of six sites in the Pee Dee Area, operates at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary Middle School, 2121 S. Pamplico Highway. For more information, call the Pamplico club at 843-713-1319, or call the administrative office at 843-662-1142.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area serve 3,500 youth ages 6-18 each year across six clubs in Florence, Hartsville, Hemingway, Lake City, Pamplico, and Timmonsville in the after-school hours