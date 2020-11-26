Bicyclist dies in Wednesday night Darlington County crash

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A bicyclist died Wednesday night when they were struck by an SUV on Ruby Road at about 6:30 p.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the bicyclist and the SUV were southbound at the time of the crash.
"No charges are expected to be filed in this case as the bicycle didn't have any lights or reflectors," Collins said.
Darlington County Corner J. Todd Hardee hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.
