Biden's marijuana possession decision splits residents

Raheem Bethea

FLORENCE —Some Florence residents praised President Joe Biden's decision to pardon thousands of individuals convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession.

Other Florence residents condemned the president for opening the door to rising crime rates.

Last Thursday, Biden made the announcement, and encouraged governors to grant pardons for simple marijuana possession in state cases. 

Biden also instructed Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General Merrick Garland to review how marijuana is classified under federal drug laws.

In South Carolina, all pardons are granted by a seven-member board and the governor does not have the constitutional authority to pardon anyone. The state constitution states the governor may only grant a reprieve and commute a sentence of death to a sentence of life imprisonment. All other pardons are granted by the board of probation, parole and pardon services.

People are also reading…

Allan Parker, of Florence agrees with the decision because he feels simple marijuana possession is not really an offense. 

“They are guilty and that’s true,” Parker said. “But there should be a less penalty for them. The person selling the marijuana should be guaranteed five years or more.” 

Parker said the dealers should face harsher consequences because they are taking the problem to people and communities that are unaware of the effects of marijuana. Children are often the target because they want to be “grown'' and sellers take advantage and use their ignorance for their agenda, he said.

Elliott Bennett of Florence said individuals guilty of simple marijuana possession should be pardoned. 

“Marijuana has a lot of medical benefits, and it is a natural plant,” he said. “It is also used for its fiber to make garments, paper and other things. Marijuana doesn’t induce people to act violently like alcohol which is legal.”

Raheem Bethea is against the decision. Bethea is in a rehabilitation center in Florence.

Bethea said decriminalizing marijuana would open the door to addiction and he understands firsthand how dangerous addiction can be. 

“I don’t want people to get addicted,” Bethea said. “It’s a dangerous game and you might lose your life. I’m still dealing with the trauma of addiction, and we want to prevent that as much as we can.”

Barbara Ashley of Florence said she is against the president’s decision. Ashley said she is a Christain and using marijuana is against her moral values. 

“Anything that alters your state of mind and personality should not be taken advantage of,” Ashley said. “It is dangerous and if you are in possession of marijuana there should be consequences.” 

Florence resident Diane Edwards said she doesn't believe Biden's decision is smart. It will lead to bad things happening in the community and in the world. 

“I believe that it will open the door to other things,” Edwards said. “It will increase crime and people will be walking around under the influence of marijuana and there will be no consequences.” 

Dorothy Goodson of Florence said it is a good idea because marijuana is natural and should be legalized.

“I believe marijuana should be legalized,” Goodson said. “No one has committed heinous crimes being high on marijuana. I know a lot of people who use it for medical reasons, and I know a lot of people who use it recreationally. It is not something harmful.”

Ulysses Burgess of Florence said marijuana is natural and should not be put in the same category as heroin and other hard drugs. 

“Marijuana grows from the ground, and it is natural,” Burgess said. “It is similar to tobacco. As long as no one is putting other drugs in the marijuana I see no problem with it.” 

Burgess said a lot of people are smoking marijuana regardless of it being legal. He said pardoning simple possession will free a lot of people and change lives.

Reporter

I cover Darlington, Hartsville, and Lake City local government, school board, and community endeavors.

