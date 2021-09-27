 Skip to main content
Big buildup: Construction continues on Florence fire stations
Big buildup: Construction continues on Florence fire stations

West Jody Fire Station

One of two new Florence fire stations is being constructed on West Jody Road.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Construction continues on the Florence fire stations being built on Jody Road and Smith Drive. 

The Jody Road fire station will be a replacement for the Ben Dozier station currently located on West Palmetto Street near the McDonald's. The Smith Drive station will be a new station that will serve as the city's sixth fire station. 

The stations are being moved to accommodate annexations in west Florence that make it difficult for the city to meet the response time requirements to keep its Class I ISO rating. 

The costs of constructing the stations are included in a bond issue along with other projects such as the Urban Square development across from the city center, the new baseball and track complex and renovations to the former Carolina Theater. 

The construction is being performed by Hogan Construction. The stations were designed by ADW Architects.

The new fire stations should be completed by December, ahead of the city’s goal to have the fire stations operational by next January.

