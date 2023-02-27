COLUMBIA, S.C. – Powerball players in North Augusta and Mullins should check their tickets.

A customer at the Circle K Stores #5580 at 226 Georgia Avenye in North Augusta won $50,000.

The winning Powerball ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in Saturday night’s drawing (11 - 24 - 58 - 66 - 67 and PB: 26).

A player at Lotto Palace at 526 South Park Street in Mullins also won $50,000.

This player won in the Double Play drawing held after the regular Powerball drawing by matching four of the first five ball numbers and the red Powerball number (4 - 6 - 39 - 60 - 66 and PB: 2). Adding Double Play to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 won the Mullins player the $50,000 prize.

The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Odds for both big wins are 1 in 913,129.

Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $131 million.