Big things make McLeod nurse Morgan Dorriety appreciate the small things

FLORENCE, S.C. – Morgan Dorriety has been a nurse for 2½ years, but she started working for McLeod Health before becoming a nurse as a medical/surgical technician.
She graduated from Florence-Darlington Technical College with an associate degree in nursing and will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in November.
Dorriety says she chose nursing as her career because it is her passion.
“I love helping patients and meeting new people every day,” she said. “I love my job and the people I work with. It is very rewarding.”
Dorriety credits her family as raising her to be compassionate toward others and to help those in need. They also provided a support system by helping her achieve her dreams of becoming a nurse.
Working in the Progressive Transitional Care Unit (PTCU), her responsibilities include caring for patients discharged from the Intensive Care Unit but who still require intense medical care before going home.
“I chose to work in this area because of the challenges it brings,” Dorriety said. “I am constantly learning something new, and I feel that I can continue to grow professionally as a nurse in my unit.”
The COVID-19 pandemic created many challenges for everyone in health care. Dorriety says she was greatly impacted by caring for COVID patients.
“I met a lot of patients that I took care of for long amounts of time with COVID,” she said. “It made me appreciate the small things, and I am forever thankful for that. My biggest concern was taking COVID home to my family and trying to distance myself from them as much as possible.
“My son definitely helped me emotionally get through working in the pandemic. I was able to leave work at work most of the time because I could focus on him. I still continue to think about the lives lost and their families. I do not think that will ever go away, because they truly impacted my life.”
Dorriety adds that her work family provided strength for one another during the crisis.
“We have always been there for each other, so they were a great resource to me,” she said. “It was comforting having friends/coworkers who could relate to what I was going through.”