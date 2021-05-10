Big things make McLeod nurse Morgan Dorriety appreciate the small things

FLORENCE, S.C. – Morgan Dorriety has been a nurse for 2½ years, but she started working for McLeod Health before becoming a nurse as a medical/surgical technician.

She graduated from Florence-Darlington Technical College with an associate degree in nursing and will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in November.

Dorriety says she chose nursing as her career because it is her passion.

“I love helping patients and meeting new people every day,” she said. “I love my job and the people I work with. It is very rewarding.”

Dorriety credits her family as raising her to be compassionate toward others and to help those in need. They also provided a support system by helping her achieve her dreams of becoming a nurse.

Working in the Progressive Transitional Care Unit (PTCU), her responsibilities include caring for patients discharged from the Intensive Care Unit but who still require intense medical care before going home.

“I chose to work in this area because of the challenges it brings,” Dorriety said. “I am constantly learning something new, and I feel that I can continue to grow professionally as a nurse in my unit.”