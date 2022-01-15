Bigfoot spotted in Florence

A: “I’ve actually been driving Bigfoot since 2017. I am very fortunate and it’s quite an honor to be a driver of Bigfoot. Bigfoot was really the one that started it all. All these big lifted trucks you see driving around town. All the other monster trucks around the world all got started from Bigfoot. Before that, the way I got started, I actually volunteered at some local shows when I was a teenager in 2008 or 2009. I just wanted it. I wanted to be in the industry. I wanted to be a monster truck driver. It was a childhood dream of mine to drive a monster truck. I volunteered and put in my time. Then I got hired on as a crew guy back in 2010. From that point on in the seven-year time span, I was a crew guy and crew chief on various monster trucks throughout the years. Finally, I got a chance to drive my first-ever monster truck in my first-ever show. That was with a different team for about six months. Then, Bigfoot was looking for a driver, and I said I’ve got all the qualifications. I have my CDL. I can drive a monster truck. I can work on them. How about me? They said come on with it. They talked to me. They said, ‘Congratulations, you are now a Bigfoot driver.’ It’s definitely a dream come true.”