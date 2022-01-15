Bigfoot spotted in Florence

The search is over.
Bigfoot has been found right here in Florence.
Let’s set the record straight. The Bigfoot sighting wasn’t the ape-like creature that also is referred to as Sasquatch.
No, this Bigfoot is the monster truck created by Bob Chandler in the mid-1970s that fueled the monster truck craze that has swept the nation and world.
The version of Bigfoot is driven by Christian "Stormin’ " Norman. It is one of the monster trucks that will perform Saturday and Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, as part of the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live tour. In addition to the monster trucks, the shows will feature appearances by the car-eating, flame-breathing, transforming robot, Megasaurus, and the Hot Wheels Monster Truck freestyle motocross team.
Saturday’s shows are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with Crash Zone one-hour pre-party meet and greets and 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday’s performance is set for 2:30 p.m. with the Crash Zone meet-and-greet starting at noon.
Adult ticket prices are $28, $38 and $48. Kid’s ticket prices are $10. The Crash Zone pre-party tickets are $7.50. Tickets are available at the Florence Center Box Office and through Ticketmaster.com.
Norman is Bigfoot’s driver.
Bigfoot sparked his interest in monster trucks when he was 4 years old when it performed in a monster truck show in his hometown of Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Norman said he spent hours playing with his Hot Wheels monster trucks as a child. At 19, he landed a job hanging banners, washing and fueling the trucks and sweeping up after the shows. Next, he became a crew member for a monster truck driver, and eventually moved into the driver’s seat of Bigfoot.
The Florence Morning News interviewed Norman on Friday at the Florence Center. Here are some excerpts from the interview. You can watch the full video interview on our website – www.scnow.com.
Q: How long have you been the driver of Big Foot and how did you get started?
A: “I’ve actually been driving Bigfoot since 2017. I am very fortunate and it’s quite an honor to be a driver of Bigfoot. Bigfoot was really the one that started it all. All these big lifted trucks you see driving around town. All the other monster trucks around the world all got started from Bigfoot. Before that, the way I got started, I actually volunteered at some local shows when I was a teenager in 2008 or 2009. I just wanted it. I wanted to be in the industry. I wanted to be a monster truck driver. It was a childhood dream of mine to drive a monster truck. I volunteered and put in my time. Then I got hired on as a crew guy back in 2010. From that point on in the seven-year time span, I was a crew guy and crew chief on various monster trucks throughout the years. Finally, I got a chance to drive my first-ever monster truck in my first-ever show. That was with a different team for about six months. Then, Bigfoot was looking for a driver, and I said I’ve got all the qualifications. I have my CDL. I can drive a monster truck. I can work on them. How about me? They said come on with it. They talked to me. They said, ‘Congratulations, you are now a Bigfoot driver.’ It’s definitely a dream come true.”
Q: What does it feel like to you to be part of such a legendary team?
A: “It can really be summed up in one word. I would say it’s an honor. It’s historic. Bigfoot is all around the world now. We were literally just in Qatar – that’s way over by Saudi Arabia – about a month ago. We actually have Bigfoot trucks over in Great Britain right now. We are worldwide. To really explain to you what if feels like to drive a name such as Bigfoot, it’s really an honor, but it’s not just driving. It’s fan interaction. Driving is just 50 percent of it. The other 50 percent is talking with our fans. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the fans. Legit, if it wasn’t for the fans there wouldn’t be any monster trucks. We appreciate every single fan that pays their hard-earned money to come see us perform a show and see me do a job that I love. We just want to make sure they can go home happy and inspired.”
Q: What is it actually like to perform and compete in front of the fans?
A: “It’s really amazing. When the fans come walking in the doors. They kind of look around and go “Wow, this is cool.” You see them get amped up. When the show goes on and the trucks fire up, they just go ballistic. The thing about Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is you are not just sitting in the stands watching a show. You are actually involved in the show. We’ve got our announcers running around and interviewing all the fans. We ask them questions, give out Hot Wheels toys and prizes. We have a dance-off competition. So you can dance. You have the kids against the adults dance off. It’s hilarious. It’s great. It’s good family fun. It’s super affordable, too, especially in trying times like this. It’s a plus when you can go enjoy some entertainment that’s affordable for sure.”
Q: What is it like to be in the driver’s seat during the competition?
A: “A lot of people ask you that. The best way I can explain that is you’re in charge of your own roller coaster. You feel the G-forces. You get banged around. I’ve got seat-belt bruises. I’ve got muscles that shouldn’t get sore, get sore. It’s high adrenaline. Your adrenaline is flowing. I would definitely say that’s the No. 1 way I would explain it. You are in charge of your own roller coaster.”
Q: Anything else you want to add?
A: “I just want to thank that’s coming out to the Florence events center. I know there is crazy weather coming our way, but it’s great inside here. It’s nice and warm and toasty. It’s going to be an insane. I want to thank Florence for hosting us. We just want to put on the greatest show ever for everyone in Florence.”