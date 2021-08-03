Bill calls for doubling South Carolina's protected land by 2050.

ANDREWS, S.C. – A bill calling for the amount of protected land in South Carolina to double by 2050 is expected to be introduced at the next session of the South Carolina General Assembly.

State Sen. Chip Campsen, a Republican representing portions of Charleston, Colleton and Beaufort counties, is expected to introduce a bill called the South Carolina Conservation and Antiquities Act.

“Rapid land development in our state has led to the loss of forests and farms, wildlife habitats and recreational areas,” Campsen said in a news release announcing the bill. “This solution safeguards our drinking water, protects rural communities and economies and provides opportunities for citizens and visitors to access open spaces and waterways. Without intentional action, we cannot guarantee these benefits for future generations.”

The bill also calls for the use of 25 cents of each $1.30 collected through the state deed recording fee to the South Carolina Conservation Bank Trust Fund and dedicates a portion of sales tax revenue collected on the sale of outdoor recreational equipment to support deferred maintenance and land management needs on public lands managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina Forestry Commission and South Carolina State Parks.