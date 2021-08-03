Bill calls for doubling South Carolina's protected land by 2050.

ANDREWS, S.C. – A bill calling for the amount of protected land in South Carolina to double by 2050 is expected to be introduced at the next session of the South Carolina General Assembly.
State Sen. Chip Campsen, a Republican representing portions of Charleston, Colleton and Beaufort counties, is expected to introduce a bill called the South Carolina Conservation and Antiquities Act.
“Rapid land development in our state has led to the loss of forests and farms, wildlife habitats and recreational areas,” Campsen said in a news release announcing the bill. “This solution safeguards our drinking water, protects rural communities and economies and provides opportunities for citizens and visitors to access open spaces and waterways. Without intentional action, we cannot guarantee these benefits for future generations.”
The bill also calls for the use of 25 cents of each $1.30 collected through the state deed recording fee to the South Carolina Conservation Bank Trust Fund and dedicates a portion of sales tax revenue collected on the sale of outdoor recreational equipment to support deferred maintenance and land management needs on public lands managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina Forestry Commission and South Carolina State Parks.
The bill was announced Tuesday morning at an event held at the Cypress Preserve on the Black River near Andrews.
In attendance were S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, South Carolina Floodwater Commission Chairman Tom Mullikin, S.C. Sen. Ronnie Sabb, Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright and Andrews Mayor Frank McClary.
Sabb is a Democrat representing a district that includes a portion of southern Florence County, all of Williamsburg County, the western two-thirds of Georgetown County and northern Berkeley County.
“Our prosperity stands on three legs: education, the environment and the economy. Each one supports the other,” McMaster said. “This is the time to preserve nature in South Carolina, but we’ve got to have it. We have an opportunity with this act to really move forward. Right now, there’s a greater appreciation for getting outside in parks and natural spaces.”