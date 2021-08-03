 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill calls for doubling South Carolina's protected land by 2050.
0 Comments

Bill calls for doubling South Carolina's protected land by 2050.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Conservation Bill Annoucement

From left, S.C. Sen. Chip Campsen, South Carolina Floodwater Commission Chairman Tom Mullikin, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, S.C. Sen. Ronnie Sabb, Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright and Andrews Mayor Frank McClary spoke Tuesday morning at the announcement of a bill.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ANDREWS, S.C. – A bill calling for the amount of protected land in South Carolina to double by 2050 is expected to be introduced at the next session of the South Carolina General Assembly. 

State Sen. Chip Campsen, a Republican representing portions of Charleston, Colleton and Beaufort counties, is expected to introduce a bill called the South Carolina Conservation and Antiquities Act. 

“Rapid land development in our state has led to the loss of forests and farms, wildlife habitats and recreational areas,” Campsen said in a news release announcing the bill. “This solution safeguards our drinking water, protects rural communities and economies and provides opportunities for citizens and visitors to access open spaces and waterways. Without intentional action, we cannot guarantee these benefits for future generations.”

The bill also calls for the use of 25 cents of each $1.30 collected through the state deed recording fee to the South Carolina Conservation Bank Trust Fund and dedicates a portion of sales tax revenue collected on the sale of outdoor recreational equipment to support deferred maintenance and land management needs on public lands managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina Forestry Commission and South Carolina State Parks.

The bill was announced Tuesday morning at an event held at the Cypress Preserve on the Black River near Andrews. 

In attendance were S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, South Carolina Floodwater Commission Chairman Tom Mullikin, S.C. Sen. Ronnie Sabb, Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright and Andrews Mayor Frank McClary. 

Sabb is a Democrat representing a district that includes a portion of southern Florence County, all of Williamsburg County, the western two-thirds of Georgetown County and northern Berkeley County. 

“Our prosperity stands on three legs: education, the environment and the economy. Each one supports the other,” McMaster said. “This is the time to preserve nature in South Carolina, but we’ve got to have it. We have an opportunity with this act to really move forward. Right now, there’s a greater appreciation for getting outside in parks and natural spaces.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Planet X really lurking beyond Neptune?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert