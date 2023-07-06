HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern plans a grand opening on July 18 for its second South Carolina location.

The new restaurant is at 906 S. 5th Street in Hartsville.

The first South Carolina Biscuitville opened in April in Florence, less than 30 minutes down the road from the new Hartsville restaurant.

“We are excited to open our second South Carolina Biscuitvile location in Hartsville,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “As Biscuitville expands its footprint across the Palmetto State, we look forward to introducing first-time guests to our delicious breakfast and lunch items made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.”

Biscuitville is a family-owned company with more than 70 locations across North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina. It is headquartered in Greensboro, N.C.

In honor of the grand opening, Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win free breakfast for a year online at https://biscuitville.com/hartsville-signup.

Biscuitville will award free breakfast for a year by randomly selecting up to 10 of the entries. No purchase is necessary to enter.

The Hartsville restaurant features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. The restaurant also has these features:

● Exterior decor resembling a reclaimed Southern barn with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights.

● Interior décor that combines a modern look and feel with Southern heritage through industrial hardware, blue-painted ceilings inspired by Southern porches and mixed materials like wood, metal and tile.

● A large photo mural wall that captures the local Hartsville neighborhood and community.

● A dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times.

● An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Salisbury, N.C.- based Cheerwine.

● Conveniences such as free Wi-Fi and electrical access for devices.