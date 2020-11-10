Bishop Bell served in the South Pacific during World War II

FLORENCE, S.C. – Bishop Alton Bell was 20 years old when he enrolled in the United States Navy. He served during World War II from 1942 to 1945 in the South Pacific.
Bell’s job in the Navy was to process payroll for more than 300 personnel. He was “Store Keeper-First Class.”
At 98 years of age and with some difficulty hearing, Bell, in an email interview with the Morning News assisted by his granddaughter, recalls the three years he spent in service to his country.
Bell was born March 24, 1922, in Walhalla in Oconee County. His family moved to Florence in January 1939. The family managed and worked one of four dairies that delivered milk from house to house. One of his responsibilities was to deliver milk to residents all over Florence.
"I learned the name and location of every street in Florence in short order," he said.
From 1939 to 1941, Bell attended McClenaghan High School. After finishing the 10th grade, he dropped out of school to work at a grocery store in order to “earn a little money.” He continued to work there until he joined the Navy on Oct. 1, 1942.
Bell said he joined the Navy because he preferred that to being drafted. He completed his six weeks of basic training at the naval training center in Great Lakes, Illinois, followed by additional training called Navy Disbursing, an area he chose mainly because he did well in school and enjoyed working with numbers. He was sent to a large Naval Armory in Toledo, Ohio. He left for Toledo on Thanksgiving Day. Bell said he graduated toward the end of March, along with approximately 100 other trainees.
Bell said he heard that a PT boat training center in Rhode Island wanted seven of the graduates to volunteer to go there for PT boat training. He and four or five of his buddies discussed volunteering. They found a few more interested graduates, volunteered as a group, and after a 10-day leave to come home, they were sent to Rhode Island for PT boat training.
After completing their training, the men were sent to the Navy base in New Orleans, located on Lake Pontchartrain. PT boats, which were manufactured nearby, were brought there to be equipped and armed for service, Bell said. He said it took several months to prepare his squadron for release into the South Pacific.
After reaching the Panama Canal, they headed to a PT boat base at Island of Tobago. He said that "PT boats are not designed to go across oceans." In order to get to their first destination in the South Pacific, they had to be loaded in the cradles on the steel decks of fuel tankers and shipped. There were about four PT boats per ship, he said.
Bell said his first destination in the South Pacific was the Solomon Islands. He said it took roughly 18 days to get there. He said that earlier in the war there was heavy fighting to retake the Solomon Islands from the Japanese, but by the time he reached the islands, the Solomon Islands were pretty well secured. A tender ship was waiting for them, he said, and was well equipped to handle their needs.
“I was so happy to see this ship,” Bell said.
From there, he went to New Guinea. He said the Japanese had already been expelled from that island by the time he arrived. After a short stay, he was assigned to the Palau Islands chain, about 500 miles north of New Guinea.
“Our assignment there was to position ourselves between a large group of supply ships and one of the Palau Islands that was still occupied by the Japanese,” Bell said.
In the meantime, the United States was in the process of taking control of the Philippines, he said. He was re-assigned to the Philippines and was located at San Pedro Gulf. The boat he was on did patrol work there for approximately three or four months.
Around May 15, 1945, Bell said, his ship was ordered to Okinawa. He said they left their tender ship in the Philippines and were transported to Okinawa with their PT boats by large dock landing ships.
Bell said their base in Okinawa was formerly a Japanese marina, and while there, they lived in tents that were set up on the ground. Bell said his boat did patrol work along the north and northwest side of the islands. He said they intercepted and destroyed several Japanese boats that were trying to leave and make their way to Japan.
As the war was winding down in Okinawa, plans and preparations were being made to invade Japan itself, Bell said.
"I watched almost daily as large fleets of four-engine bombers headed to Japan to bomb Japan's cities and ports,” Bell said. “Around the first week of August of 1945, two atomic bombs were dropped on Japanese cities — Hiroshima, and two days later, Nagasaki. After these bombs were dropped, there seemed to be a lull and a quietness that I observed from everywhere. No more flights of bombers or other military activity that I could see — just quietness.
"This was the first time I had heard of an atomic bomb. I was puzzled and wondered what in the world have they invented. I thought about all of those citizens losing their lives in seconds. It was baffling to me. A few days after the bombs were dropped, I and a few from our unit were standing outside after breakfast. We heard the noise of the planes but from a different direction we normally heard it. From the northwest, we saw two twin-engine bombers coming straight for us. As we watched, and they came closer, someone said, ‘Those are Japanese bombers.’ There was nowhere to go so we just watched. We then saw they were painted white and with large black crosses on the tail fins and fuselages of the planes.”
He said they flew overhead low and were heading toward the airfield, which was directly across a narrow channel from their base. He said their fears subsided.
“This caused us all to think something big was happening,” Bell said.
He said it turned out through neutral countries the Japanese were seeking a cease fire. He said the mission of the Japanese officers on the plane was to talk to General MacArthur about a cease fire. Gen. MacArthur’s headquarters was in the Philippines, Bell said. Gen. MacArthur’s message for the officers to take back to the Japanese government was to order a cease fire, he said.
Bell said the only thing that was acceptable to the United States was the unconditional surrender of the Japanese government; the Japanese agreed to unconditional surrender to end the war. That led to the signing of the official end of the war aboard the U.S. battleship Missouri, he said.
Since the war was ending, it meant that millions of U.S. military in the Pacific were eager to go home.
“I was anxious to go home,” Bell said.
He said authorities devised a plan for discharging the military based upon things such as the person's time overseas, rating and age.
Bell said his time to depart was around Oct 15, 1945.
He was transported to a deportation point on a location on the south side of Okinawa. Bell said there were already hundreds or thousands encamped there when he arrived. He said they were given eight-man tents and told to find a place to set up and wait for their names to be published to one of the ships that were in the harbor offshore. Bell said every day returnees were boarding the ships to return home. After a couple of weeks there, one morning no ships were in sight, he said.
Bell said they were told there was a typhoon heading straight for them.
“We had no other choice but to ride it out,” he said.
They were instructed to secure their tents and to "put down extra stakes and drive the others further into the ground."
He said the winds were so strong that first night that their tents leveled out over their heads and they had to hold them up. At one point, after he had not eaten in a day and a half, Bell said he attempted to leave his tent to find food, but the wind was too strong.
The next morning, the typhoon was over, Bell said. It was breezy and clear, and everyone was in good spirits, he recalled. He said people were eating breakfast, whistling, drying their clothes over fire, and the ships reappeared. He said they had no idea that something horrific was about to occur. He said their encampment was above underground mausoleums, and there was talk of a stash of dynamite underground in a tomb just about 80 feet from his tent. One of the camp fires was really close to the tomb of dynamite, he said. Bell said they started to run as fast as they could to get away. He said after running a distance, someone beside him asked, “Why are we running.” Bell said they thought the dynamite was about to explode, that was why they were running. Bell said the man told him he had pried away a slat from the top of a crate of dynamite and there were no caps on the dynamite. Because of this, the dynamite might burn but would not explode, Bell said. He was convinced nothing would happen and returned with others to his tent.
"All of the sudden, there was a bluish-orange flame taller than the nearby trees,” Bell said. “The dynamite exploded and knocked me off my feet. As I hit the ground, concrete and other large debris started falling from the sky. I could hear it falling all around, and I didn’t think it would ever stop. Then it became very quiet. I could hear those that were wounded crying out for help. People were rushing back in to see how they could help. This accident claimed 18 lives and injured 78 others."
He said ambulances arrived and later a bulldozer covered the large crater that was left behind.
"That was a long day," Bell said.
Later that day, Bell saw his name was on the bulletin board scheduled to catch a ship for home. He arrived in San Francisco 17 days later; from there, he took a three-day ride in a converted cattle car train to Charleston, where he was processed further and received his pay and then caught a bus ride home.
Bell said his parents lived on South Irby Street near where Walmart is now. As he approached his home, Bell said, he saw his mama standing at the mailbox.
"She was waiting on my return, and I was so happy to see her,” he said.
Bell returned to work at the same grocery store where he worked before joining the Navy, met his wife-to-be, Mildred Lloyd, in the spring of 1946, courted her and got married that September. Mildred worked at the SH Kress store during the war and continued working there for a few years after they married. Bell quit the grocery store and went to work at a Firestone Tire store on North Dargan Street as a credit manager and a sales person.
Bell dreamed of owning his own business. He and a co-worker, while taking a coffee break one day, discussed opening a new store. They kept talking about it and finally “decided to take the plunge together.”
They found a suitable location on the 100 block of East Evans Street, Bell said. A small service department was added to the back, and they were in business. He said they remained at that location for about 15 years. He said they moved to South Irby Street in a building that was made for a tire store. The business fared very well, he said. After 32 years in the business, Bell and his partner’s widow decided to sell, and he retired.
The Bells had one daughter, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Mildred died in 2007.
Asked about his longevity, Bell said heredity, staying active mentally as well as physically, not taking harmful substances, and healthy eating are the key.
