Bishop Bell served in the South Pacific during World War II

The next morning, the typhoon was over, Bell said. It was breezy and clear, and everyone was in good spirits, he recalled. He said people were eating breakfast, whistling, drying their clothes over fire, and the ships reappeared. He said they had no idea that something horrific was about to occur. He said their encampment was above underground mausoleums, and there was talk of a stash of dynamite underground in a tomb just about 80 feet from his tent. One of the camp fires was really close to the tomb of dynamite, he said. Bell said they started to run as fast as they could to get away. He said after running a distance, someone beside him asked, “Why are we running.” Bell said they thought the dynamite was about to explode, that was why they were running. Bell said the man told him he had pried away a slat from the top of a crate of dynamite and there were no caps on the dynamite. Because of this, the dynamite might burn but would not explode, Bell said. He was convinced nothing would happen and returned with others to his tent.