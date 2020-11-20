 Skip to main content
Bishop will bless St. Ann’s new family life center
Bishop will bless St. Ann's new family life center

St. Ann Family Life Center

In August, St. Ann completed construction on the 50,000-square-foot, two-story Saint Ann Catholic Parish Life Center.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. — St. Ann, a small Catholic church that has served east Florence for more than 80 years, will dedicate its new parish life center on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone of the Diocese of Charleston and the Rev. Noel P. Tria, St. Ann’s pastor, will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving at 10 a.m., and afterward the bishop will bless the new building with the parishioners.

In August, St. Ann completed construction on the Saint Ann Catholic Parish Life Center. It’s the first phase of a long-range plan to provide for the future development of the parish campus.

At 50,000 square feet, the center is a two-story multimedia facility featuring classroom and meeting spaces, a commercial-grade kitchen, pantry and storage spaces. It features a main hall with a seating capacity of 400 designed to accommodate a variety of parish activities.

