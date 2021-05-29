"Bits and Pieces' of WW II service retold by veteran's daughter

FLORENCE, S.C. – Mary Lynne Diggs remembers her father this Memorial Day weekend and his service to his country during World War II.
He died on April 25, 2020. At his request, the Rev. Dr. William P. Diggs Sr. was buried in Florence National Cemetery. A private, family service was held on May 1, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church in downtown Florence, where he was the pastor for 50 years.
Diggs said her father was drafted into the United States Army. At the time he was preparing to enter college as a freshman, she said.
William Diggs entered military service near the end of World War II. He was SPEC 5. He received the Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal Japan and was honorably discharged.
“He was processed at Fort Jackson in Columbia,” Diggs said. She said they sent him home to complete his first year of college before for reporting to Camp Crowder in Missouri.
After boot camp, William Diggs trained as a dental technician for the U.S. Army. He was sent to Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, for training. She said he was a good student with an interest in science.
During World War II, African Americans in many Southern states were subject to Jim Crow laws. She said the military was racially segregated at the time.
Diggs said her father told her the military service was different for “people of color” back then. She recalls one incident her father related to her about when he went to Colorado for dental technician training. She said his sergeant took him to Fitzsimmons to enroll in the program and wanted to know where he could stay.
He was told that African American and white soldiers stayed together there. She said he had a white roommate.
After finishing the dental technician program, William Diggs went to San Francisco and then on to Japan.
Diggs said her father told them that it took 30 days for his ship to get to Japan and 31 days to come home.
After spending that much time on a ship, Diggs said her father had no desire to be on a ship again. He never wanted to take a cruise, she said. A dinner cruise for a couple of hours was OK, but no longer, she said.
Diggs said her father was always moving his legs when he sat down because that is how they exercised on the ship to and from Japan. Diggs said her father exercised his entire life and ate healthy. All of the dental training paid off, she said. When he died, he still had his own teeth.
Diggs said many of her father’s generation, especially “men of color,” were reluctant to talk lot about their military service. She said her father and others who served in a segregated military had mixed emotions about their service. She said it strengthened them, yet they endured a lot. Diggs said they were proud to serve their country, but when they came home the separation was clear.
She said her father revealed “bits and piece” over his lifetime. She said he mentioned things when something occurred to remind him of his time in service.
Like when they went to Disney World when it first opened. She remembers going to Epcot to the Japanese exhibit and restaurant. She said her father started speaking Japanese. While looking at a documentary there, she said her father told them a little more about his experience in Japan. She said he told her the people in Japan “tried to wash the black off his skin” and that the Japanese people were “in awe of the black soldiers.”
Diggs said her father’s time in the military changed the direction he chose for his career. She said he got to see other parts of the world. It broadened his focus. His interest going into the service was in dentistry, but when he went back to school, he majored in history with an emphasis on religion.
He once said. “I was pretty good in science and thought about becoming a dentist, but I kind of had a dream that told me I needed to be a minister.”
Diggs’ father took advantage of the GI Bill to continue his education.
“The GI Bill was designed to strengthen the economy,” Diggs said. “When people got out of the service, they would go to college on the GI Bill or work for a federal entity such as the postal service. The purpose was to strengthen the workforce.”
She said he talked about how World War II allowed him to be able to move forward. The GI Bill was a pathway to achieving the American dream of a good education, good job and owning your own home.
“My dad believed in moving forward,” she said.
William Diggs went to Morehouse College and graduated in June 1949. Mary Lynn said Morehouse College is noted for its leadership training and graduating some of the country’s top leaders.
With a year left of the GI Bill, Diggs said her father, earned his Master of Arts in sociology from Atlanta University in December 1950. He went on to earn a master of divinity degree from Colgate-Rochester Divinity School and the Doctor of Ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago in the early 1980s. He was the recipient of seven honorary degrees.
With the GI Bill, Diggs said her father was also able to help his family and send home $10 a month while in school. He was one of five children. William’s father also was a pastor.
In college, William met his wife, Clotilda, named for the last slave ship to come to America, Mary Lynne said. Clotilda, who is 90 years old, is a graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta. Diggs said her father was going to see his sister at Spelman when they met.
William and Clotilda were married 62 years and had two children, Mary Lynne and William Jr. Clotilda was the head of the English Department at Wilson High School before retiring.
A native of Columbia, William Diggs was raised in Rock Hill. He had two brothers. His youngest brother, Charles, also served in the military.
Mary Lynne said they moved to Florence from Rock Hill in 1962 when her father became pastor of Trinity Baptist Church.
She said her father was “hardline but fair and straight forward.”
He was a Civil Rights leader. Mary Lynne said her father’s accomplishments included lobbying the Morning News to print wedding announcements and photos for African-Americans and Caucasians on the same day and working to provide more job opportunities for African-Americans. He also helped get the first African-American deputies hired to the sheriff’s office. On Feb. 12, 1960, he participated and planned South Carolina’s first sit-in demonstration at Friendship Junior College in Rock Hill.
Diggs said her father was a good musician and played the violin and piano.
He retired as pastor in December 2012.
In addition to serving as the Trinity Baptist Church pastor and being a civil rights leader, William Diggs taught at Friendship, Benedict and Morris colleges. He served as a board member for those three colleges and other organizations and institutions. He also taught courses at Francis Marion University and Florence-Darlington Technical College, Diggs said.