"Bits and Pieces' of WW II service retold by veteran's daughter

Diggs said her father told her the military service was different for “people of color” back then. She recalls one incident her father related to her about when he went to Colorado for dental technician training. She said his sergeant took him to Fitzsimmons to enroll in the program and wanted to know where he could stay.

He was told that African American and white soldiers stayed together there. She said he had a white roommate.

After finishing the dental technician program, William Diggs went to San Francisco and then on to Japan.

Diggs said her father told them that it took 30 days for his ship to get to Japan and 31 days to come home.

After spending that much time on a ship, Diggs said her father had no desire to be on a ship again. He never wanted to take a cruise, she said. A dinner cruise for a couple of hours was OK, but no longer, she said.

Diggs said her father was always moving his legs when he sat down because that is how they exercised on the ship to and from Japan. Diggs said her father exercised his entire life and ate healthy. All of the dental training paid off, she said. When he died, he still had his own teeth.