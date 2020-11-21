Black and blue: Survey shows bruised relations between minorities, law enforcement in Pee Dee

The idea for the survey started with Pee Dee Coalition Director C. Ellen Hamilton, Francis Marion University President Fred Carter said.

She said she read an article that featured a national survey conducted by Pew Research. Hamilton said the Pee Dee Coalition uses Pew Research products to understand how it can respond better to its clients' needs.

In the PEW survey, which was conducted in the early fall of 2018, the Pew Research staffer determined that 84% of African American adults said that African Americans were treated less fairly than whites by the police. In the survey, 63% of whites said they felt African Americans were treated unfairly by police.

An article on the survey also listed research conducted in 2016. That research found that African Americans were less likely to say that police were doing a good job overall and of using the right amount of force, that African Americans were less likely to say that police were doing a good job of treating ethnic groups equally and of holding officers accountable when there is misconduct.

Hamilton said she wondered how the Pee Dee felt about police, so she decided to work with coalition communications director Savannah Wright to conduct a survey on the coalition's newsletter. They quickly found that the survey would not be representative of the community.