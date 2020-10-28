 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black Elected Summit going virtual for 2020
0 comments

Black Elected Summit going virtual for 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin are expected to headline the third annual black elected summit Thursday and Friday. 

The summit is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Due to the threat posed by COVID-19, the summit will be conducted virtually via Zoom. 

“The South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus is honored to bring together so many elected officials, policy experts, and respected leaders to discuss the most important issues facing South Carolina. While this summit will be different than in previous years, we look forward to a lively discussion in this new virtual format,” Rep. Jerry Govan, the Chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus, said. 

The program will feature panel discussions with policy stakeholders on key issues, including COVID-19, health care, public education, and criminal justice reform.

To RSVP for the Black Elected Officials Summit, contact Nick Sottile at nssottile@gmail.com or 843-830-9405.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural
Local News

Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural

FLORENCE, S.C. — Suzanne La Rochelle said she cried Wednesday when she learned of plan to removal the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela confirmed Thursday afternoon that the city would would be removing the mural. 

Local News

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

MARION, S.C. — A former Marion basketball star is the male lead in Christmas movie set to debut on Sunday. 

D.J. Rowell plays Wesley who invites Elle, a career-focused investment banker who loses her parents in a car accident, to spend Christmas with his family in South Carolina in Christmas in Carolina. 

Florence One Schools sets 2020-2021 budget
Local News

Florence One Schools sets 2020-2021 budget

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools finally has a 2020-2021 budget. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve its budget at a special called meeting Thursday evening. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert