Black Elected Summit going virtual for 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin are expected to headline the third annual black elected summit Thursday and Friday.
The summit is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Due to the threat posed by COVID-19, the summit will be conducted virtually via Zoom.
“The South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus is honored to bring together so many elected officials, policy experts, and respected leaders to discuss the most important issues facing South Carolina. While this summit will be different than in previous years, we look forward to a lively discussion in this new virtual format,” Rep. Jerry Govan, the Chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus, said.
The program will feature panel discussions with policy stakeholders on key issues, including COVID-19, health care, public education, and criminal justice reform.
To RSVP for the Black Elected Officials Summit, contact Nick Sottile at nssottile@gmail.com or 843-830-9405.
