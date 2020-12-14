Black Lives Matter mural groups paint different stories over whether Florence street art was meant to be permanent

He asked the council to vote to keep the mural permanently.

Cummings followed McCray at the meeting.

He said he spoke on behalf of the organizers, participants and community members involved in the project.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said that the project was designed to convey the message that the lives of African Americans matter. And that the groups he represented stood against any effort to remove the mural other than the natural course of traffic and weather.

Cummings maintained on Monday that the mural was designed to be temporary.

"Because of the materials used, we knew that the artwork itself was not going to be a permanent fixture," Cummings said. "That is to say we knew that it was not going to be curated. It's not even a possibility for it be curated, because we understood that it was not permanent."

He said that there was a disconnect between the city and the mural organizers over the meaning of the word temporary.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said after Cummings spoke that she had met with him, and Cummings explained that the mural should removed by three to five rain cycles.

Martha Nance also spoke about the mural at the meeting.