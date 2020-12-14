Black Lives Matter mural groups paint different stories over whether Florence street art was meant to be permanent

FLORENCE, S.C. — Was the Black Lives Matter mural meant to be permanent or not?
Two men speaking Monday on behalf of the groups that painted it told the Florence City Council different stories about the mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center.
Christopher McCray and C. Wyleek Cummings spoke about the mural during the public comment portion of the Florence City Council meeting.
McCray said he was speaking on behalf of the community and a part of a group that involved in the painting of the mural.
He said the project was approved by City Manager Randy Osterman, the former mayor, members of council and city staff. McCray also said the groups painting the mural followed all protocols and rules regarding the mural.
He added that at no point did the group he represented believe the project to be temporary.
"This project was presented to the city by the citizens," McCray said. "For no reasons did we this project would be temporary based on the lifespan of the materials, those that were pre-determined to be OK by the city."
He said the project was set to be an art fixture that lasted. McCray said the project was not designed to be removed except by traffic and weather erosion.
He asked the council to vote to keep the mural permanently.
Cummings followed McCray at the meeting.
He said he spoke on behalf of the organizers, participants and community members involved in the project.
He said that the project was designed to convey the message that the lives of African Americans matter. And that the groups he represented stood against any effort to remove the mural other than the natural course of traffic and weather.
Cummings maintained on Monday that the mural was designed to be temporary.
"Because of the materials used, we knew that the artwork itself was not going to be a permanent fixture," Cummings said. "That is to say we knew that it was not going to be curated. It's not even a possibility for it be curated, because we understood that it was not permanent."
He said that there was a disconnect between the city and the mural organizers over the meaning of the word temporary.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said after Cummings spoke that she had met with him, and Cummings explained that the mural should removed by three to five rain cycles.
Martha Nance also spoke about the mural at the meeting.
"In expressing these concerns, the efforts, struggle and feeling of the voters are not being cast aside," Nance said.
She said that a public road, Barnes Street, was being used for expression without the forethought that other groups may express the desire to express themselves on other city streets.
Former Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela made a similar argument regarding free speech concerns about the mural when the city announced in October that it was going to remove the mural.
"Markings on public roads are for giving directions to drivers and pedestrians," Nance said. "While art is to be celebrated as well as all lives, art on roads can be distracting to both drivers and pedestrians, presenting a safety hazard which could result in harm to individuals and litigation against the city of Florence."
Nance said, as an aside, that she had expressed similar concerns about markings on Calhoun and Jackson Avenue to the former mayor approximately eight to 10 years ago.
She also asked about allegations that the mural was painted with paint that was contrary to the permit request approved by the city. She asked if the city would be setting a precedent for all of its residents that they could ignore city rules.
Nance also expressed concerns that the permit request was approved by the city without a city council meeting or discussion with the community about the mural.
