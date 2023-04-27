"Black Optix Tint is a company that has been around for years; we've always owned a hand car wash in the heart of Myrtle Beach and thought it would be a great idea to expand our brand," the Browns said. "What else goes hand and hand with car washing and detailing other than your auto restyling things. So last year we decided to franchise out one of the biggest window tint auto restyling companies there is. I must say it's going well. Of course, with anything we put our name on it's going to strive no matter the city or state."