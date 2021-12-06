 Skip to main content
Blake Branham elected president of Florence Rotary Club
Blake Branham

Florence Rotary Club President-elect Blake Branham places a completed food box on a pallet at Harvest Hope Monday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The next president of the Florence Rotary Club will also come from the financial sector. 

The Rotary Club recently voted to elect financial adviser Blake Branham  president for a term that will begin July 1, 2022. 

Branham said it was truly an honor to be elected president of the club. 

"I have enjoyed my time in the Rotary Club and I'm following in some really big footsteps," Branham said. 

Current President Ashley Christenbury, a business development officer at a local bank, will serve as past president. 

Branham credited Christenbury and previous President Derick Hemmingsen for leading the club through the COVID-19 pandemic. He later added that Christenbury has been instrumental in getting some of the club's events like the Valentine's Day dinner going again. 

Secretary Taylor Hucks was elected president-elect.

Replacing Hucks as secretary will be Sergeant at Arms Matt Ethridge. 

Ethridge will be replaced by Edward Henderson as sergeant at arms. 

Also, Barry Wingard was elected foundation director and Mary Finklea as bulletin editor.  

Jean Leatherman was reelected director of programs, Jarrod Tippins was reelected club service I, Bruce Boyd was reelected club service II, Katie Wilcox was reelected community service I, Irby Wilson was reelected community service II, Jane Huggins was reelected international services director and Rick Favaloro was reelected vocational services director. 

