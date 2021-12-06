Blake Branham elected president of Florence Rotary Club

FLORENCE, S.C. – The next president of the Florence Rotary Club will also come from the financial sector.

The Rotary Club recently voted to elect financial adviser Blake Branham president for a term that will begin July 1, 2022.

Branham said it was truly an honor to be elected president of the club.

"I have enjoyed my time in the Rotary Club and I'm following in some really big footsteps," Branham said.

Current President Ashley Christenbury, a business development officer at a local bank, will serve as past president.

Branham credited Christenbury and previous President Derick Hemmingsen for leading the club through the COVID-19 pandemic. He later added that Christenbury has been instrumental in getting some of the club's events like the Valentine's Day dinner going again.

Secretary Taylor Hucks was elected president-elect.

Replacing Hucks as secretary will be Sergeant at Arms Matt Ethridge.

Ethridge will be replaced by Edward Henderson as sergeant at arms.