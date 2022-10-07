Blessings of the animals: Man, and animals live in harmony

FLORENCE, S.C. — A variety of animals from furry four-legged friends to snakes and other reptiles were blessed by priests at All Saints’ Episcopal Day School on Friday.

The blessing of the animals is done in memory of Saint Frances of Assisi who is known as the saint of animals. Every year on Oct. 4, or near that date, animals are invited to be blessed and are celebrated for their contribution to the betterment of the world and families. Thousands of churches around the world, Catholic and Protestant alike, celebrate by hosting a ceremony, usually in a church parking lot where parishioners and visitors gather accompanied by their dogs, cats, and other pets.

The Rev. Jason Hamshaw of All Saints Church said animals are a blessing in the lives of people. Animals are a physical representation of how God carefully looks after his creation, he said.

“Every year we invite animals to be blessed,” Hamshaw said. “They are a huge blessing to our lives. It wasn’t just people that were saved in the ark, it was animals too.”

Hamshaw said there is a covenant between God and animals, and he longs for them to live in harmony with humans. He referenced a Bble scripture in Isaiah where there is a vision, and all animals and people were living in perfect harmony.

“That is the vision of creation that will be when Jesus comes again,” Hamshaw said. “It is an important aspect of life that is so often forgotten.”

Hamshaw said humans often neglect the deep and meaningful effect of animals and the day serves as a pause to acknowledge it.

“We’re having them blessed because they are such a blessing to us and we want to be a blessing to them,” Hamshaw said. “We are asking God’s help in all of that and that is of great importance.”

Water is put on a branch and applied to the animal and a prayer is said in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

Hamshaw was joined by three other priests for the blessings: Joseph Crump, from Effingham Presbyterian, Thomas Smith, the senior pastor at Central United Methodist Church, and Father Donnie Hayes, who is the priest of Church of the Advent in Marion.

Kirby Flowers, whose children attend All Saints’ Episcopal Day School, said it's a great event that allows everyone to bring their animals to fellowship with them.

Wells Flowers, Kirby Flowers’ husband, said communicating the religious importance of animals is needed and the annual tradition is one that is sacred.

Pauline Dixon, who attended the blessing ceremony, said it was a time for everyone to come together and be able to bring their animals, which is rare because often in family gatherings, animals are not allowed.

“Everyone in the family is involved in all aspects,” Dixon said. “This is the first year I have been able to come since being off at work and it is a great feeling to witness the excitement of my children as they show off a member of their family to others.”

Vicky Grantham, who was at the ceremony supporting her granddaughter, said pets are loved just as much as people in the family.

“We want them to be blessed,” Grantham said. “This is my 12th year coming to this at All Saints and every time it gets better.”

Rhiannon Malone said animals are their family and she said dogs are truly man’s best friend.

“You can see the love between the kids and the animals,” Malone said. “They are truly proud to show off their family.”