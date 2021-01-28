Blessings to Go reaches out to Florence's homeless and 'in need' populations

Other organizations bought socks, wash cloths, hygiene items — items that make life outside of shelter more bearable in winter.

The bags of blessings themselves came stuffed with blessings — both tangible and theological.

"It comes with hygiene stuff, socks, water, Gospel tracts, along with a Mission Mart gift card to our thrift store for $10," said Mitch Gowan of House of Hope as he sorted through the smaller of the two bags, which doubled as a cooler.

The gift card would be enough to get an outfit, or maybe a couple of warm shirts or good pants — at least, Gowan said.

"If someone comes in with a gift card and looks like they're in need and don't have enough to get what they need, we just make it a gift," Gowan said. "We'll make it enough."

As the morning approached noon both the homeless and the volunteers had turned to the soup to ward off the cold wind and grey skies.

Myers and Campbell were debating the best way to get hot soup, and a lot of it, out into the community where it would do some good for body and soul.

Brody looked at her rack, much emptier than it was when she arrived, and said she might have to go back to her shelter and get some more coats to put on it.