Blessings to Go reaches out to Florence's homeless and 'in need' populations

FLORENCE, S.C. — A hot cup of soup, a self-heating meal, a warm hat, coats, gloves and kind words were the order of the day Thursday at the Blessings to Go event at Whosoever Church in Florence.
"We came to give away some clothes, pocket books, coats and that sort of thing. If we run out we'll tell people to come get it at the shelter," said Modestine Brody with Resurrection Ministries, one of the organizations represented at the event. The event was organized by the No One Unsheltered committee of the Mayor's Homeless Coalition.
Brody brought a full clothing rack with a selection of men's and women's clothing, some handbags and a couple of winter coats which went quickly.
Joy Gowan of the House of Hope helped a shelter resident take advantage of the clothing rack as she filled the blessing bag with warm clothing and a heavy winter work shirt. It shared space with other blessings, including a self-heating meal and the blessings that initially came with the bag.
That, she said, is everything that will fit in there, as she worked to get the bag zipped. Once it was zipped she carried the bag uphill toward the Courtney Graham Shelter as the woman walked by her side.
Tommy Campbell and his wife, Barbara, brought a huge pot full of vegetable beef stew that was ladled out into Styrofoam containers that ultimately ended up in a second insulated container that defied the weather and kept the soup steaming hot.
Other organizations bought socks, wash cloths, hygiene items — items that make life outside of shelter more bearable in winter.
The bags of blessings themselves came stuffed with blessings — both tangible and theological.
"It comes with hygiene stuff, socks, water, Gospel tracts, along with a Mission Mart gift card to our thrift store for $10," said Mitch Gowan of House of Hope as he sorted through the smaller of the two bags, which doubled as a cooler.
The gift card would be enough to get an outfit, or maybe a couple of warm shirts or good pants — at least, Gowan said.
"If someone comes in with a gift card and looks like they're in need and don't have enough to get what they need, we just make it a gift," Gowan said. "We'll make it enough."
As the morning approached noon both the homeless and the volunteers had turned to the soup to ward off the cold wind and grey skies.
Myers and Campbell were debating the best way to get hot soup, and a lot of it, out into the community where it would do some good for body and soul.
Brody looked at her rack, much emptier than it was when she arrived, and said she might have to go back to her shelter and get some more coats to put on it.
This was the second such event conducted and likely not the last to feature blessings, a meal, resources outreach, a kind word and ears and hearts to listen.