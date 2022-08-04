Bob Morgan to speak at Florence, Hartsville Chamber Grassroots Tour Luncheon

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce will play host host to the 2022 S.C. Chamber Grassroots Tour Luncheon Sept. 7 at the Darlington Raceway Media Center. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon.

Bob Morgan, president and chief executive officer of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce, will lead the program discussion and legislative review.

Each year, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce partners with regional chambers of commerce throughout South Carolina to present the Chamber’s Alliance Grassroots Tour along with a legislative update or review.

“We are so fortunate to be able to gather together to celebrate the triumphs of our business community leaders and all that was accomplished after the treacherous past two years” said, Murphy Monk, president of the Hartsville Chamber. “Coming together to hear from the SC Chamber’s CEO, Bob Morgan, and making sure Darlington and Florence counties can have their voices heard in the planning process of the next year’s legislative priorities is crucial.”

The interactive luncheon allows for the local business and industries to share thoughts and concerns on the issues they are faced with in today’s business environment. The feedback received will help shape the state Chamber’s 2022 Competitiveness Agenda and set the Chamber’s priorities for the next legislative session in Columbia.

“This is a great opportunity for area business and industry leaders to share their thoughts on government and legislative issues," said Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber said. "The S.C Chamber can help local voices to be heard in Columbia. The Florence Chamber helps host and support this annual luncheon to help our members take advantage of the opportunity to contribute and share important business views.”

Seating for the Grassroots Luncheon is very limited and will close out very early. Please get your registration in ASAP. There is no charge for registration. Please register at https://www.flochamber.com/event/2022-grassroots-tour-luncheon/.

If you have questions, please contact the Florence Chamber at 843-665-0515 or the Hartsville Chamber at 843-332-6401. Map and directions to the Darlington Raceway’s infield Media Center are available when you register.