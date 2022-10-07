Bobby Henegar is named Kiwanian of the Year

FLORENCE – Bobby Henegar has been named Kiwanian of the Year by the Kiwanis Club of Florence.

He was recognized for his service to the club by outgoing President Ken Burgess during the club’s annual changing of officers on Thursday at the Florence Country Club. In addition to awards and installation of officers, the club presented grants totaling $30,000 to 18 nonprofit groups.

Henegar was instrumental in the success of the club’s major fundraiser, the pancake breakfast. Burgess said.

Burgess said, “He was the brains behind the process.”

Burgess said the pancake breakfast is one of the ways besides membership fees that the club raises money to offer grants to community nonprofits. He said the last pancake breakfast netted about $13,000.

Thomas Kennedy was recognized with the Spark Plug Award, and the Spirit of Kiwanis Award went to John Brown.

Officers for 2022-23 were installed by Pete Hoogendonk. They are Derek Hemmingsen, president; Allana Hilley, vice president; Kelly Schafer, secretary; Al Munn, treasurer; and Ken Burgess, past president. Members of the Board of Directors will be David Kahn, Storm Page, Thomas Kennedy, John Brand and Shane Gebhards.

In his closing remarks, Hemmingsen said the club is committed to funding the All4Autism Camp for 2023. He said the Terrific Kids program has been revamped.

“Last year we were only doing five elementary schools in the school district,” he said. “This year we did all 13. Every single elementary class, every student gets a Terrific Kids sticker, bookmark and bumper sticker.”

The club will once again ring the Salvation Army bell at Christmas and host a Christmas party, It hopes to go Christmas shopping for some needy children.

Burgess was presented the President’s Award. He said Kiwanis is a great group of people.

“I’ll be around, but it will be good not to be on the hook every week,” Burgess said.

The $30,000 in grants this year is in addition to a full scholarship to Francis Marion University and funding the All 4 Autism camp in the summer of 2023 for $6,000.

Representatives of each organization joined Kiwanians for lunch, and upon receiving their grants were given an opportunity to speak to the club about what they do and what they plan to do with the grant funds received.

Joyce G. Ford, executive director of The Naomi Project Inc., said it provides homeless women with a place to stay for up to one year. The women get educational opportunities, help finding a job and help finding a place of their own. The grant funds received will provide for long-term transitional housing as well as life- and career-building skills.

Joey Edwards, director of Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee, said the children it serves are victims of bad situations out of their control. He said the organization helps these youth become positive members of the community. The funds received will help the group mentor children of single families.

“We are making Florence a better community one child at a time,” he said.

Trent Hill Center Director Scottie Hill said the day she was called and told about the grants program, she had a meeting with Brian Braddock, executive director of House of Hope.

She said, “We reached out to him to say, look, if you have homeless youth come to your program that need a place to live where we can find provided financial assistance to get them off their feet for the first few months and help them transition to adulthood, please call us. He said it’s funny that you say that because we have a family living in our tiny homes project right now and their son is about to turn 18 and when the son turns 18 he can no longer stay in the tiny homes project ... We have been able to specifically set aside for this homeless youth to move into our independent living program and it will cover his expenses for the first six months, which gives him a period of time to really get on his feet.”

Recipients are:

Miracle League of Florence County – $3,500 for interactive playground.

Help for Kids Florence – $3,500 for weekend hunger gap in Florence County.

The Naomi Project – $2,500 for women and children victims of domestic abuse and who are homeless. Carolinas Cross Cultural Health Services, dba Cross Cultural Educational Impact – $2,500 for Cross Cultural camp, classes in English learning, providing support to Hispanic workers and their families.

The CARE House of the Pee Dee – $2,500 to train facilitators providing child sexual abuse presentation. Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee – $2,000 to mentor children of single families.

Circle Park Behavioral Health Service – $2,000 for welcome bags for women and children containing essential needs as they check in.

Mentoring for Life – $1,800 for Tara Village security cameras and supplies for after-school programs and community events.

Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault – $1,500 for “Talking About Touch” curriculum.

Trent Hill Center for Children and Families – $1,500 to help with foster children independent living (based in Hartsville but serves Florence, too.

Foster Care Clothing Closet – $1,500 for clothes for children coming into foster care.

McLeod Health Foundation – $1,000 for comfort bags for kids who are victim of sexual violence.

Helping Florence Flourish – $1,000 for scholarships for kids who cannot afford to attend the camp on their own.

Florence Family YMCA – $1,000 for child care after school, summer day camp, swim lessons.

Harvest Hope Food Bank – $1,000 to deliver weekend meals for school children.

Pee Dee Visions Foundation – $1,000 to help support students in high school participating in the program.

Right Direction International – $100 for Back-to-School Bash school supplies for 150 children K-5.

Specially Abled Miracles – $100 for children with disabilities camp including fun and therapy (former Camp Rae).