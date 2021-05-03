Body found Sunday in Quinby was a Timmonsville woman

QUINBY, S.C. – The body of a female discovered Sunday morning inside a vehicle of a wooded area of Quinby has been identified.
The victim was Mary Frances Brown, 50, of Timmonsville.
An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Deputies discovered the body in a wooded area near East Old Marion Highway and Ashby Road Sunday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
