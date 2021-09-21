 Skip to main content
Body of Florida woman found in Hanna-Salem area
Body of Florida woman found in Hanna-Salem area

PAMPLICO, S.C. – The body of a Florida woman was found Tuesday morning in the Hanna-Salem area of southern Florence County.

She was identified as Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Florida, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Wahl had been missing from the Myrtle Beach area since Sunday, von Lutcken said in a news release.

The body was found at approximately 8:40 a.m. behind the Hanna-Salem Fire Department on U.S. 378.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office are investigating the incident.

An autopsy will be performed Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, von Lutcken said.

