Body of man who crashed into Great Pee Dee River recovered, identified

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – The body of a man who crashed into the Great Pee Dee River on Sept. 24 has been recovered and identified.
Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken announced Monday afternoon that South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers had recovered the body of Stanley O’Neal Pickett, 43, of Myrtle Beach on Sunday morning.
Pickett's body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The crash remains under investigation by the coroner's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
