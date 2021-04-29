Boil-water advisory issued for Apple Grove Boulevard

FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents on Apple Grove Drive are being asked to boil their water.
The city reported Thursday afternoon that a gas utility contractor damaged an eight-inch water main along Grove Boulevard causing a disruption of service to water customers within the affected area.
City water staff has advised water customers in this area to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.
There has been no confirmed contamination of the system; however, because of the loss of pressure a slight potential for bacteriological contamination exists. Therefore, as a precautionary measure the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) requires the city to issue this advisory when an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the water system. Water customers in this area should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
If you have any questions concerning this notice, call the City of Florence utlities department at 843-665-3236 or South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 843-661-4825.