Boil-water advisory issued for Apple Grove Boulevard

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system; however, because of the loss of pressure a slight potential for bacteriological contamination exists. Therefore, as a precautionary measure the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) requires the city to issue this advisory when an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the water system. Water customers in this area should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.