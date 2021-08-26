Boil water advisory posted for much of West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – The City of Florence is asking some water customers to boil their water before consuming it in the wake of a leak along Alligator Road.

City utility crews located a water leak on a twelve-inch water line in the 4000 Block of Alligator Road, which caused a disruption of service to water customers within the affected area. The water is presently restored throughout this service area. City of Florence Water staff advises water customers in this area to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system; however, because of the loss of pressure a slight potential for bacteriological contamination exists.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) requires the City of Florence to issue this advisory when an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the water system.

Water customers in this area should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified by the City of Florence. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The boil water advisory is a precautionary measure to protect public health until test results confirm the water is safe to drink. Because the water quality is unknown at this time customers are urged to take appropriate precautions. Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed by Friday, August 27, 2021, at which time the City of Florence will notify customers regarding the status of the boil water advisory.