Boil water advisory posted for several South Church Street neighborhoods

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several Florence communities are under a boil water advisory Wednesday after a private contractor working at the Church Street and Pamplico Highway intersection broke a water main and interrupted service.
"Water customers of 1400 – 1500 Block South Church; Siesta; Dorado; Rico; Suena; and Tierra to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking," according to a release from the City of Florence. "We regret the inconvenience; however, this work must be performed in order to better service your area."
The loss of pressure means a slight potential for bacteriological contamination exists, though none has been confirmed.
Therefore, as a precautionary measure the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) requires the City of Florence to issue this advisory when an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the water system. Water customers in this area should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified by the City of Florence. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
The boil water advisory is a precautionary measure to protect public health until test results confirm the water is safe to drink. Because the water quality is unknown at this time customers are urged to take appropriate precautions.
Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed by Wednesday at which time the City of Florence will notify customers regarding the status of the boil water advisory.
If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the City of Florence at (843) 665-3236 or SCDHEC (843) 661-4825.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.