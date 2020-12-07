Bon appétite: Lost Cajun to open Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. − The first of two The Lost Cajun franchises will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The Lost Cajun, located at 2106 W. Lucas St., held a private tasting session Monday evening in anticipation of the opening of the restaurant Tuesday morning.
The franchises are owned by Florence native Terrance Thomas.
Thomas' second restaurant will be located on North Dargan Street in downtown Florence.
