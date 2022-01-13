 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bond of man arrested at Wilson-Hartsville game denied
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Bond has been denied for a man arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville game Tuesday evening. 

Records of the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center indicate that the bond of Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, was denied by a Darlington County magistrate. 

Josey is charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and a parole violation. 

Armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon is a felony and carries a penalty of between 10 and 30 years in prison. No portion of the minimum 10 years may be suspended.

Kidnapping is a felony and carries penalty of up to 30 years in prison. 

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime is an add-on crime and carries an additional five years in prison. 

Josey is accused of being one of two men who robbed a taxi driver of an unknown amount of cash after calling the driver's dispatch office. 

He and another male allegedly asked for a ride across the creek, changed the destination, asked the driver if he had change for a $20 bill and then robbed the driver at gunpoint before running into a nearby cemetery. 

Josey was located and arrested during the Wilson-Hartsville game held Tuesday evening at Hartsville High School. 

Jeremiah Josey

Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

 Contributed Photo
