Bond of man arrested at Wilson-Hartsville game denied

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Bond has been denied for a man arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville game Tuesday evening.

Records of the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center indicate that the bond of Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, was denied by a Darlington County magistrate.

Josey is charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and a parole violation.

Armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon is a felony and carries a penalty of between 10 and 30 years in prison. No portion of the minimum 10 years may be suspended.

Kidnapping is a felony and carries penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime is an add-on crime and carries an additional five years in prison.

Josey is accused of being one of two men who robbed a taxi driver of an unknown amount of cash after calling the driver's dispatch office.