FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence took a step toward saving an estimated $755,000 at its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
The Florence City Council voted unanimously to approve the first readings of Bills No. 2020-22, 23 and 24 that approve the issuance of installment purchase revenue bonds, the issuance of general obligation bonds and the refinancing of other city-issued bonds at a lower rate of interest, allowing the city to save money by taking advantage of low interest rates.
Bonds are a fixed-income investment in which the borrower, in this case the city of Florence, agrees to pay a set rate of interest over a period of time and the value of the bond at the end of the period.
Installment purchase revenue bonds are a more complicated version of a bond issuance. These bonds involve the establishment of a nonprofit corporation by the city. The nonprofit corporation then issues the installment bonds. At the same time, the city and the nonprofit enter into leases where the city leases the land upon which the project sets — the former Florentine block — to the nonprofit for nominal consideration, and the nonprofit leases the improved project back to the city at a rate where the city will pay the bonds back. The nonprofit's rights to the city's lease payments are then assigned to a trustee, the Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company.
Interest rates have dropped since the country began implementing restrictions to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. In response to the economic conditions, the Federal Reserve dropped its prime rate, lowering interest rates throughout the system to allow for more money to flow through the economy, and that prevents a credit crunch that would significantly slow the level of commerce because no one will lend anyone else any money.
Bill No. 2020-22 authorizes the issuance and sale of installment purchase revenue bonds in an amount of approximately $40 million.
The proceeds from that bond issuance will be used to fund the construction of the municipal parking deck that will be a part of Project Urban Square, the payment of bond anticipation notes the city issued to fund the purchase of the property upon which Project Urban Square will set, the construction of a baseball stadium and other projects at the Florence Tennis Center and renovations of the former Carolina Theater.
The construction of the baseball stadium and other projects at the tennis center were part of a 2017 bond issuance that will be paid off with proceeds of the new bonds.
Information provided to the city council indicates the bonds could be issued on Sept. 1 at a rate of roughly 1.95% and will mature in 2044.
It is estimated that this will save the city around $675,000 in net present value.
Bill No. 2020-23 authorizes the issuance and sale of approximately $6.3 million in general obligation bonds to fund the construction of two new fire stations and the purchase of fire equipment, including trucks for those new stations.
One of the two new stations will be built to relocate the Ben Dozier Fire Station to the west and the other station will be built on the west side of town to keep the city fire department's response rate lower, allowing for a lower ISO rating and lower home insurance bills for city taxpayers.
It is hoped by the city that it will be able to sell the current location of the Dozier station and use those proceeds to pay for the properties upon which they wish to construct the fire stations.
These bonds would be scheduled to be issued around Sept. 10 and will mature in 2039.
Information provided to the city does not indicate an interest rate for these bonds.
Bill No. 2020-24 authorizes the issuance and sale of $2.3 million in general obligation bonds.
The proceeds would be used to pay off bonds issued in 2010.
Assistant City Manager Kevin V. Yokim indicated Monday that the $5 million in bonds were issued in 2010 and the city has approximately $2.3 million to pay off.
The bonds would mature in 2025 and carry an interest rate of around 1.9%.
It is estimated this bond issue would save the city around $80,000 in net present value.
The bills probably will be up for second and final reading at the Aug. 10 meeting of the council.
