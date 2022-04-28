Bone-E-Fit, a night of fun, food and music, returns to help area homeless animals

FLORENCE, S.C. – The annual Bone-E-Fit fundraiser for the Florence Area Humane Society is Thursday, May 5.

Food, beverages and music will be provided, along with a chance to bid on a piece of artwork by Chris Walters.

“This is our 14th year,” said Jayne Boswell, president of the Florence Area Humane Society. “We haven’t had one in two years due to COVID.”

This year’s event has a new location. It will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lawton Chase House/Florence Museum at 558 Spruce St. in Florence.

Entertainment for the evening will be provided by The Holiday Band, which performs a variety of styles of music.

“Everyone is eager to get back. It is our biggest fundraiser,” Boswell said. “It is a great time for a great cause.”

This event usually brings about 600 to 700 people out to help raise much-needed funds for the homeless dogs and cats in the Florence community, Boswell said.

“Our greatest need is medical,” she said.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help with medical expenses for the unwanted animals brought to the shelter. Just this week, Boswell said, a dog with a broken leg that had been hit by a car was brought in needing medical attention. These funds will be used for just such an emergency, she said.

Boswell said medical bills at the shelter average between $5,000 and $7,000 per month. There is a large homeless population of animals and most of them are in need of medical attention, she said.

Boswell said most of the animals that find their way to the shelter are neglected, injured or sick.

She said the Humane Society does all it can to find homes or rescues for these animals, but it is not possible to find places for all.

“We are a completely volunteer organization,” she said. “All the funds raised will go to the animals.”

Boswell said she encourages everyone who loves animals to come out to the event at its new location and enjoy a night of food, beverages and music. Beverages will be provided by Micky Finn’s. Victors will be taking care of the VIP area and food will be donated by area restaurants.

Tickets are $75 and sponsorships are $350 and up. Both are still available. Tickets can be purchased in Florence at First Reliance Bank locations, Fisher Jewelers on West Palmetto Street and Woofers on West Jody Road.

Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. It is at 1434 McCurdy Road in Florence.

For more information about the Florence Humane Society Animal Shelter, call 843-629-5456 or 843-669-2921.

