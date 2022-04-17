Book commemorating the life of Sen. Hugh. K. Leatherman Sr. released

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A book celebrating the life of Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. is available for order with donations to benefit future Francis Marion University scholarships.

Mr. Chairman: Honoring the Life of Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. commemorates the life of Florence’s longtime senator and his dedication to the county, region and state he served for more than four decades.

Orders for the book can be placed with the Francis Marion University Education Foundation.

Private funding financed the book’s publication and all proceeds generated will support FMU student-based scholarships.

“Our entire family has been touched by the outpouring of love and support since Hugh’s passing,” said Jean Leatherman, the senator’s wife of 43 years. “He led an extraordinary life, and we are proud to have his life commemorated through memories of those who knew and experienced his service in this special book. Our deepest appreciation to Francis Marion University and Dr. Fred Carter for this special tribute.”

The book is a collection of stories and tributes from family, friends, and colleagues that offers a glimpse into Leatherman’s personal and professional life.

While not a biography, the book includes many never before published photographs of Leatherman, from his time as a boy growing up in Lincoln County, N.C., to his many years in the South Carolina Senate. It also features republished journalistic pieces to highlight some of Leatherman’s accomplishments in state government

Leatherman was elected to the South Carolina Senate in 1980, where he served until his death Nov. 12, 2021. During his 41-years in office, Leatherman held many leadership positions, including President Pro Tempore from 2014-2019 and Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

Mr. Chairman was produced through the use of private funding, and is available for a donation of $100. Copies can be reserved at http://connect.fmarion.edu/leatherman-book or by calling the FMU Education Foundation during normal business hours at 843-661-1295.