Bookbag giveaway set in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A back to school backpack giveaway will be happening Saturday at Purpose to Live Ministries Church on Public Square in Darlington.

The pastor is Corey Milling.

The theme of the event is evangelizing and meeting the needs of those in Darlington County. Light refreshments will be served and the menu consists of hot dogs, drinks, and chips.

The event is free and open to the public.

Nichole Gibson, one of the organizers, said this is the second year of the event.

“Purpose to Live Ministries was so gracious enough to allow us to host the back-to-school bash here,’ she said. “Last year we gave out over 500 backpacks and food boxes for the community. This year we have over 500 backpacks along with 500 food boxes from different partners such as Molina Healthcare, Healthy Blue, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Genesis Healthcare, and Caresouth Carolina. They helped with the cost this year. It was amazing that we were able to get so many sponsors to assist us in making sure we can continue with this endeavor.”

Gibson said supplies that are left over will be taken to children who are in the outskirts of Darlington.

“We will visit those places to make sure those children who may not be able to make it to the square will be able to get school supplies,” she said. “We will make sure we go out there and give these book bags to them.”

Gibson said everything is planned to be given away.

She also said Rep. Robert Williams and state Sen. Gerald Malloy contributed money to the backpack giveaway.

Gibson emphasized the importance of the sponsors and vendors and said the event could not be possible without them.

The vendors that will be at the back-to-school bash providing assistance to the community. The sponsors and vendors are Welvista, South Carolina Works, Darlington Housing Authority, Purpose To Live Ministries, Healthy Blue, Molina Healthcare, Genesis Healthcare, Harvest Hope, Caresouth Carolina, Sen. Gerald Malloy, Rep. Robert Williams, Mayor Curtis Boyd, Flat Creek Baptist Church, Sonoco Credit Union (SPC)-Darlington, IGA - Darlington, Syntrell Thompson, Zion Canaan Child Development Center, and Howle Law Firm.