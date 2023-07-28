For diabetic, heart or stroke patients, or anyone looking to lead a healthier lifestyle, your primary care physician will likely suggest following a heart healthy diet. This may lead you to ask: what does that mean and where do I start?

When consulting with my patients, I recommend following a plant-based diet. Now, as the name suggests, you may think this means a vegetarian diet, but that is not necessarily the case. A plant-based diet means eating foods that are as close to their original, natural state as possible. This diet emphasizes foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and beans and limits foods such as meats, dairy, eggs and processed food items.

The plant-based diet is really a broad category diet with many diets falling under its umbrella. For example, the foundation for the Mediterranean diet is plant-based foods, but it also includes fish, poultry, eggs, cheese, and yogurt within limitations, with meats and sweets consumed less often.

Getting started on a plant-based diet may seem overwhelming but take it one day at a time. Make your goal to eat a variety of fruits and/or vegetables with all meals. Incorporate whole grains, such as oatmeal, quinoa, farro, brown rice, or whole wheat bread. Healthy fats—avocado, nuts, olives, seeds—are a great way to keep you satisfied.

Below are some tips to help get started on a plant-based diet:

Eat lots of vegetables. They can be fresh or frozen. Try to avoid canned due to the sodium content. At lunch and dinner, fill half your plate with vegetables. Enjoy vegetables as a snack with hummus, salsa, or guacamole.

Change the way you think about meat. Decrease your portion size by having smaller amounts. Don’t think of the meat as the centerpiece of your meal.

Choose good fats. Healthy choices include fats in olive oil, olives, nuts and nut butters, seeds, and avocados.

Cook a vegetarian meal at least one night a week. Build the meals around beans, whole grains and vegetables. Try a meatless Monday!

Include whole grains for breakfast. Start with oatmeal, quinoa, buckwheat, or barley. Add nuts, seeds and fresh fruit.

Each day incorporate greens such as kale, collards, swiss chard, spinach. They can be steamed, grilled, braised, or stir-fried to preserve their flavor and nutrients. Good seasoning is key!

Build a meal around a salad. Fill a bowl with salad greens. Add an assortment of vegetables along with fresh herbs, beans, peas or tofu.

Eat fruit for dessert. Check to see what is in season. A ripe, juicy peach, or refreshing slice of watermelon will help satisfy cravings for something sweet after a meal.

When embarking on a plant-based diet, remember not all foods are created equal. Be sure and pay attention to the quality of the foods you are consuming too. There are plenty of unhealthy foods choices that qualify as plant-based, such as potato chips and french fries. Unhealthy plant-based foods will increase your risk of weight gain and health conditions such as heart disease.

Researchers have found that following a plant-based diet was associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. A randomized trial notated that just after 16 weeks following a plant-based diet, participants had better insulin sensitivity compared with the control group, not to mention improved body mass indexes (BMIs) and less belly fat.

Another study linked diets rich in healthy plant foods with a significantly lower risk of heart disease. Following a diet rich in plant foods and lower in animal foods was associated with a 16 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 31 percent lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

It is not realistic to believe you will never eat or drink something you love again just because it may be labeled “unhealthy.” Who can imagine a life without ever enjoying a slice of birthday cake or a hot fudge sundae? It is all about moderation to incorporate occasional treats.

Over time, eating a plant-based diet will become second nature. But, before getting started, check with your primary care physician to make sure it is your best path to improved health.

In addition to caring for patients at the McLeod Family Medicine Center, Dr. Mark Jones is a faculty member for the McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program.