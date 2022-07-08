Boswell: Our animal shelter is full and we need the community's help

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Area Humane Society has a problem — the city's shelter is full and it is turning away animals — and President Jayne Boswell has called on the people of Florence and surrounding neighborhoods to step up and help.

"We're in a crisis. There's nothing that breaks our hearts more than to turn someone away," Boswell said.

Not only is the shelter full but more than 100 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are off in foster care.

"I think that we've been dealing with an overpopulation of animals for quite a while now and it's just reached a point where there are so many out there," Boswell said. "We can blame the pandemic, but that's just one factor in it."

"As a community and as a state, we just ignore the fact there are no spay/neuter laws in our state so the reproduction of animals just continues," Boswell said. "Our shelters are being overwhelmed and it's just not in Florence, it's in all the counties across the state, but it is in Florence. I think we need to do whatever it takes to get those numbers under control."

"For the past year (the shelter population) has just been significantly increasing. We've gotten to the point where rescues have waiting lists and it's impossible to find enough adoptable homes for all the animals we have and yet we're seeing unprecedented amounts of animals that need to come to the shelter," Boswell said.

"We receive phone calls from people who've found abandoned kittens, who have litters of puppies, who have animals they can no longer take care of."

The shelter has doubled up dogs in kennels as well as scattering them throughout the shelter in crates. The cat-intake room has been taken over, to some extent, by dogs who occupy the lower cages while cats remain in the upper cages. One cage contains an entire litter of kittens.

Boswell said the cats are likely not happy.

"Our goal is to save each one but we need help with that," Boswell said.

"A lot of the kittens, especially, are injured or sick. We've had so many hit-by-car kittens and puppies," Boswell said. "Those require finances to be able to save. We're dependent entirely on donations."

Boswell said the shelter needs volunteers, fosters, adopters and donors.

"If you're ready at a point where you can adopt and provide a loving home we'd love for you to come meet our animals," she said. "If you can donate, that's what we need."

"If you can, make phone calls to our city and county council and our representatives. Every voice counts and every voice matters," Boswell said. "We speak for those who cannot and our animals need your voices in order to make their lives a healthy one and a happy one."

"Not everybody can give a lot but everyone can give a little," Boswell said. "Come read to our cats. I don't know that they'll understand everything you're saying but they would probably enjoy curling up next to you and just hearing your voice."

Boswell said the call to help animals is biblical.

"I think we're called as citizens and as Christians to take care of God's creation, whether it is his creatures or his environment," Boswell said "We've reached a point where we need everyone's help."

To volunteer, visit https://florencehumanesociety.org/.