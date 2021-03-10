 Skip to main content
Bottoms up: Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin gets first taste of solar panel made water
Bottoms up: Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin gets first taste of solar panel made water

Myers Ervin

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin tries a glass of water produced by the Source Global hydropanels on Friday at the Kingdom Living Temple.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin may have tasted water from a future source for the city last week.

Myers Ervin was invited to take the first drink of water produced from specialized solar panels from Source Global at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Kingdom Living Temple.

The panels take water vapor from the air and condense it into drinking water using the power generated from the solar panels. They were installed the week before at the Kingdom Living Temple on South Irby Street.

The church’s pastor, the Rev. Leo Woodberry, is an environmental activist and he hopes to one day establish a farm near Florence that would allow for the installation of hundreds of the panels, providing a reliable source of water for the city.

Myers Ervin took a drink from a provided cup and told those attending the ribbon cutting for the panels Friday afternoon that the water tasted cleaner than water that comes through the taps.

To another observer who tasted the water Friday, the water tasted slightly less metallic than water available from taps in Hartsville and Florence.

Others speaking or attending the ceremony included state Reps. Terry Alexander and Robert Williams, Florence City Council members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes, Chaquez McCall, city council candidate Bryan Braddock, former City Councilman Glynn Willis and Colin Goddard of Source Global.

