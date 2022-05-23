Bowers urges others to promote Memorial Day

FLORENCE,S.C.— Brigadier Gen. Karl S. "Butch" Bowers spoke about the transformative power of mentorship and made a call of action for everyone to educate their neighbors on the significance of Memorial Day.

Bowers, South Carolina assistant adjustant for Air National Guard, spoke at the Florence Rotary Club meeting held at Victor’s Monday afternoon.

Bowers, a man of few words, said his speech would be no longer than 10 minutes and would focus on mentorship and Memorial Day. He recounted his early days as an airman and stressed how mentorship was the gateway to becoming the general he is today.

“I was a terrible airman,” Bowers said, “I barely got out of basic training and tech school. I was just not a good airman and it wasn’t because I was a bad guy. I just didn’t have any vision. I didn’t have anybody to push me.”

“I had four mentors in the Air National Guard that saw something in me that I never saw in myself,” he said, “They pushed me, dragging and screaming, to do things I never thought I would be able to do. Everyone in this room needs a mentor. If a kid from Estill, South Carolina can become a general in the South Carolina National Guard because of mentoring then anything can happen.”

Bowers said he wanted to change the narrative about Memorial Day.

“Right now in the United States of America, we have less than 10% of people in the military services,” he said. “Even when you add retirees it is less than 10% of people who have a connection to the military. 90% of people next Monday (Memorial Day) will not be thinking of anything other than a three-day holiday.”

Bowers said it was up to those in the room to “coach’ their neighbors on the importance of Memorial Day.

“People that are involved in the military understand the honor of being able to provide protection. I don’t get mad when someone says what is this day all about? We should not berate people that don’t know what Memorial Day is. We just should coach them up and educate them on the meaning of Memorial Day. It is because of the people in uniform before us who sacrificed when they didn’t have to. That is the reason for Memorial Day.”

