Boy it’s hot out, but now is time to plant fall vegetables

Is it hot enough for you? If not, don’t worry; it most likely will get hotter. The great Pee Dee horticulturist Tony Melton used to say, “We have ten months of beautiful weather in the Pee Dee, and with a little preparation, we and the plants can survive the hot summer.”

You worked so hard for your summer tomatoes, but it has gotten so hot that tomatoes drop their flowers, stop producing, and give little in the way of juicy red tomatoes. So now is the time to start focusing on your fall garden. It seems wild, but you should be seeding your cabbage, collards, and broccoli now. If you must have another crop of tomatoes, you can put out a second set at the end of July for a fall harvest of green tomatoes.

Embrace your sweet potatoes as they start to take over your garden and cover up all those weeds that are not worth the trouble to hoe in this hot weather. Then, start harvesting around 100 days after you first planted them for your beloved sweet potato pie.

It is important to remember that any plant can stand a little shade in the Pee Dee, and even those plants that tout “FULL SUN” on the label perform better with a bit of light shade. If it is hot for you and you feel you need a knife to cut a piece of air to breathe, it is too hot for plants. A little light shade will give them a little rest from the heat. This also means not worrying so much if they look a little sad in the late afternoon. They are just resting. Wait for them to perk back up in the morning.

These next two biblical months of heat and humidity are a great time to remind everyone to avoid using rocks as mulch in the Pee Dee. Rocks absorb the sun’s heat all day long and then radiate that heat all night long. The plants never get any rest from the heat on hot days and hot nights. Also, unless you have a cactus garden, rock mulch is a sure sign to everyone in the neighborhood that you do not know how to garden in the South.

Now is the time to learn your lawn and your lawn irrigation timer to know when you need to irrigate. Deep but infrequent watering encourages deep rooting and drought tolerance. In other words, water only once or at most twice a week, water deeply, and for a long enough time to get about 1 inch of water per week. Put out rain gauges or cans and measure the amount of water applied. If it rains ½ inch or more, do not irrigate that week. However, newly installed plants are not fully established and require a different irrigation regimen. Always water non-established plants frequently throughout the day with a small amount of water each time, maybe 3 to 5 minutes. Apply water directly to the plant’s root system and continue until fully established. Irrigation is vital if you have just put out new sod for your lawn.

Finally, if you have weeds poking out of your grass lawn, just let them be for now. It is too hot to apply herbicide and can damage your desired grass. Keep mowing at the recommended height and hold off until it cools down in early fall. By then, the winter annual weeds will begin to emerge, and you will have a different foe to battle.