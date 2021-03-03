Boys & Girls Club honors Pepsi for support of Classic, programs

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Boys & Girls Club stepped up Wednesday afternoon to honor a longtime supporter with a banner hung in the commons area.

"We thought of it a couple of months ago as a way to recognize and thank our good supporters, which this banner is for Pepsi," said Neal Zimmerman, the club's executive director. "They've been with us for more than 35 years supporting the (Pepsi Carolina) Classic but also activities we do.

"Parents get to see it when they come pick their kids up, visitors get to see it and it's a way to recognize someone who has really been good to the boys and girls club over the years."

"We're proud of it. The Boys & Girls Club is so important to the community," said Jeff Stevens, the Pepsi of Florence chief executive officer. "Frank Avent, when he owned Pepsi, recognized that years and years ago, and we are proud to carry on his legacy of being a big supporter of the Boys & Girls Club."

One of the Club's big fundraisers, the Pepsi Carolina Classic basketball tournament, was absent from last year's Christmas season but will be back this year.

"We're full blown ahead for the classic this year," Zimmerman said. "Some teams have already committed. We'll be getting back started again."