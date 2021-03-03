 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys & Girls Club honors Pepsi for support of Classic, programs
0 comments
featured

Boys & Girls Club honors Pepsi for support of Classic, programs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pepsi Banner

Representatives of Pepsi of Florence and the Florence Boys & Girls Club display a banner that shows Pepsi's longstanding support for the club, its programs and the Pepsi Carolina Classic basketball tournament that is a club fundraiser.

 MATTHEW ROBERTSON, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Boys & Girls Club stepped up Wednesday afternoon to honor a longtime supporter with a banner hung in the commons area.

"We thought of it a couple of months ago as a way to recognize and thank our good supporters, which this banner is for Pepsi," said Neal Zimmerman, the club's executive director. "They've been with us for more than 35 years supporting the (Pepsi Carolina) Classic but also activities we do.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Parents get to see it when they come pick their kids up, visitors get to see it and it's a way to recognize someone who has really been good to the boys and girls club over the years."

"We're proud of it. The Boys & Girls Club is so important to the community," said Jeff Stevens, the Pepsi of Florence chief executive officer. "Frank Avent, when he owned Pepsi, recognized that years and years ago, and we are proud to carry on his legacy of being a big supporter of the Boys & Girls Club."

One of the Club's big fundraisers, the Pepsi Carolina Classic basketball tournament, was absent from last year's Christmas season but will be back this year.

"We're full blown ahead for the classic this year," Zimmerman said. "Some teams have already committed. We'll be getting back started again."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

F1S teachers to receive COVID vaccines Friday at Darlington Raceway

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In coordination with McLeod Health, Florence 1 Schools teachers will be able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday during the vaccine clinic at Darlington Raceway. Phase 1B vaccinations will officially open on March 8 but McLeod has set aside slots specifically for Florence 1 teachers at this clinic. Appointments are required for this event.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert