Boys & Girls Club members celebrate Polar Express Day

FLORENCE, S.C. — Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area members recently enjoyed some holiday-themed entertainment followed by gingerbread engineering.

The Florence club celebrated Polar Express Day when members watched the film of the same name, hit up a hot-cocoa bar and then participated in a gingerbread construction contest.

As part of the exercise the students learned the fine points of using icing as mortar, the structural strength — both compressive and tensile — of graham crackers and the decorative properties of small candies.