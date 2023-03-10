FLORENCE, S.C. — The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee recognized their 2023 Youth of the Year at their annual Steak and Burger Dinner on Thursday at Florence's First Presbyterian Church.

The event was more of a friend-raiser than a fundraiser, said Neal Zimmerman, executive director or the organization. Community support this year, though, paid for the dinner and the two scholarships awarded.

The club members were treated to steaks while their adult guests dined on hamburgers and all sat together to share stories to help supporters know more about what the clubs do for youth, Zimmerman said.

The group filled the gym at the church and the collection of buses they traveled in filled the church parking lot.

"We bring in about 120 kids from six different clubs and they come in and have dinner with people from the community," Zimmerman said. "Kids need role models, kids need folks who share time with them."

Throughout the event Boys and Girls Club alumni took to the stage to talk to and encourage the members.

"You can be whatever. We have a professor up there, a news reporter, we have a young lady who bombs it when she sings," Zimmerman said. "Showcasing what our kids have grown up to be and also giving our current kids the opportunity to see what they can do, what is possible."

Six of the youth present were the Youth of the Year for their clubs.

Those were Nydia Orange from Florence, Antonio Dix from Hartsville, Jose Rodriguez from Hemingway, Justin McNair from Lake City, Sydney Morrison from Pamplico and Tiana Hickson from Timmonsville.

McNair took top honors which earned him a $4,000 college scholarship while Morrison was runner-up, which was worth a $1,000 college scholarship.