FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Boys & Girls Club held its annual recognition dinner on Tuesday night for its middle and high school members who made honor roll during the last three quarters.

Fifteen of the club’s teenagers were eligible to attend, which is around 25% of the club’s total teen members, according to club director Justin Newton. He said the dinner is driven by the Board of Directors, especially board Chair Patricia Parr.

“We really try to encourage the students to do well, and it is so important that we recognize academic achievement so they know it is still fashionable to do your best,” Parr said. “A lot of times people assume that the students at the Boys & Girls Clubs do not or cannot achieve, but it's far from it.”

In addition to a free dinner with fried or grilled chicken, corn, green beans, rolls, cake and more, students received $25 gift cards for each quarter they achieved honor roll.

The dinner has been held since 2017, according to Parr. She said she was inspired by a teenager who asked her what the board did for older kids, since most of the board’s events were focused on younger kids.

The dinner is funded entirely by the board, according to Parr. No community dollars were put toward the event.

Twana McRae, a South Carolina Federal Credit Union financial center manager, spoke at the dinner and encouraged the students to stay focused on positive things and not get distracted.

“Achieving this level of success is not easy. It takes courage. It takes hard work. It takes focus. It takes a lot of effort and perseverance, so congratulations to each and every one of you,” McRae said. “I love to see you blossom and grow but I also love to see that you’re doing something positive with your life.”