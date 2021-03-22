 Skip to main content
Boys & Girls Clubs director: Hemingway club could close if big grant can't be matched
BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF THE PEE DEE AREA

Zimmerman

Neal Zimmerman, the director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, speaks Monday to the Florence Rotary Club.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area needs someone in the area surrounding Hemingway to step up to keep the club that serves the community running. 

Neal Zimmerman Jr., the director of the six units of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, spoke Monday to the Rotary Club of Florence and concluded with an ask: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs find a local donor or donors to match a conditional $100,000 grant to help operate the Hemingway club. 

Zimmerman said that a donor to the club – Zimmerman described the donor as a kingpin for the Hemingway Boys and Girls Club – put a condition on the grant he usually gives to the club. He said the donor wanted to see the community match the grant. 

"Our Hemingway club – we have a $100,000 matching grant opportunity," Zimmerman said. "Hemingway is 476 people. We don't send Florence money to Hemingway. Money raised in the community stays in the community. We need to know people down there that we can go talk to." 

He asked the Rotarians to pass along the names of people and businesses in the community. Zimmerman included Johnsonville and several cities and towns in Williamsburg County in his list of places where people could help match the donation.

"I can tell you, that grant opportunity is their lifeline to the future," Zimmerman continued. "If we can't get that this year by getting it matched this year, I bet you that within a year that club closes." 

He estimated that if the club closes, 250 children would be denied club services. 

Zimmerman also spoke about the clubs' efforts to operate in person and virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He said that when the state ordered schools to shut down to slow the spread of the virus, he worked to get sanitation supplies and was planning on opening the clubs up that Monday. 

However, a call to the insurance company ended that plan. 

Zimmerman added that the clubs are currently open but severing a limited capacity and, in the summer, they offered virtual programs and newsletters to children and parents served by the clubs. 

